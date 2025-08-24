Eagles Get Good News on Backup QB Tanner McKee After Trading for Sam Howell
The Eagles traded with the Vikings for backup quarterback Sam Howell on Sunday, casting doubt on Philadelphia's QB2 Tanner McKee's availability for the start of the season. McKee is nursing a finger injury he suffered during last week's practice.
However, it sounds like McKee's injury isn't that severe; he isn't even expected to land on the injured reserve list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday. McKee will likely be sidelined for a little bit, but not long enough to cause a long-term problem.
The Eagles' decision to trade for Howell was made in hopes of adding more depth in the quarterback position, Garafolo noted.
Philadelphia also has quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord listed on the depth chart as the QB3 and QB4, respectfully, both of whom have competed in the preseason so far.
The Eagles open up their 2025 season on Thursday, Sept. 4 vs. the Cowboys, so we'll see if McKee is available for that game. If he isn't, then coach Nick Sirianni will need to name a new backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts.