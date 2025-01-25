Eagles' Jalen Carter Has Humble Reaction to Compliment From Legendary DT Aaron Donald
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter burst onto the scene last Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles, tallying five tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in their 28–22 playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The victory clinched Philly a spot in the NFC championship game, and plenty took notice of the 23-year-old's dominant performance—including legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
"I haven't watched football like that in a long time," he told his friend and fellow Pitt alum LeSean McCoy. "That guy Jalen Carter bro, my replacement is here."
Carter was made aware of Donald's comments on Friday afternoon and relayed a wholesome reaction.
"That's good, I ain't even seen that yet," he said. "That's nice man. I always wanted to talk to AD. ... Just to hear that from him, one of the best, and I watched his film and I learned from him. That means a lot, man. I'm finna watch that video—probably like it and watch it like 20 times."
"I like to hear that man," Carter continued. "That's love from an OG right there. I really don't know what else to say, that's love man. If I'm getting it from him, that means something right there."
Pretty cool to hear from one of the best defensive tackles the league has ever seen.
The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with the winner moving on to Super Bowl LIX. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. EST.