Eagles LB Had the Saddest Two-Word Tweet About Losing Teammates to Free Agency
Jalyx Hunt had a rookie season that he'll never forget. The linebacker played in all but one game for the Eagles and had half a sack in the team's Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now Hunt is in his first NFL offseason and he quickly learned that free agency can be a rough stretch, as he's seen some of his teammates leave for other teams.
The onslaught of incoming news seems like it has been tough for the former Houston Christian star to take, as he had a very sad tweet on Tuesday night, writing: "These alerts..."
The Eagles lost defensive tackle Milton Williams to the Patriots and linebacker Josh Sweat to the Cardinals on Monday and then on Tuesday traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in a blockbuster move.
The defending champs should still very much be a problem next season, it's just going to take Hunt a little bit of time to get through this difficult stretch.