SI

Eagles LB Had the Saddest Two-Word Tweet About Losing Teammates to Free Agency

Andy Nesbitt

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jalyx Hunt had a rookie season that he'll never forget. The linebacker played in all but one game for the Eagles and had half a sack in the team's Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now Hunt is in his first NFL offseason and he quickly learned that free agency can be a rough stretch, as he's seen some of his teammates leave for other teams.

The onslaught of incoming news seems like it has been tough for the former Houston Christian star to take, as he had a very sad tweet on Tuesday night, writing: "These alerts..."

The Eagles lost defensive tackle Milton Williams to the Patriots and linebacker Josh Sweat to the Cardinals on Monday and then on Tuesday traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in a blockbuster move.

The defending champs should still very much be a problem next season, it's just going to take Hunt a little bit of time to get through this difficult stretch.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL