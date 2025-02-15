Eagles Rookie Receives $5K Fine for Celebrating Super Bowl Sack of Patrick Mahomes
Despite finishing the 2024-25 season as a Super Bowl LIX champion, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was also met with a pretty hefty fine to close out his rookie campaign.
As relayed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunt was fined more than $5,000—$5,690 to be exact—for a second-quarter celebration following a sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The celebration, which was determined to be unsportsmanlike conduct due to its "violent gestures", involved Hunt mimicking shooting off a bow and arrow after bringing down the signal caller with his teammate Josh Hunt.
Here's a look at the play:
The fine will take away over $5,000 from his $795,000 rookie base salary in 2024.
This was actually the first of two Hunt-adjacent Mahomes takedowns in the game that involved a controversial celebration. Later on in the contest, the 23-year-old was so excited by a sack that he nearly knocked out a referee with an air punch.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Hunt turned it on in the playoffs—logging 10 total tackles over Philly's postseason run while matching his regular-season sack total (1.5) in just four contests.
The Eagles formally celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory on Friday with a parade down Broad Street and a rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.