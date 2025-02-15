SI

Eagles Rookie Receives $5K Fine for Celebrating Super Bowl Sack of Patrick Mahomes

It costs to be a Super Bowl champion.

Mike Kadlick

Hunt celebrates a second quarter sack of Patrick Mahomes
Hunt celebrates a second quarter sack of Patrick Mahomes / Screenshot via @NFL on X.
Despite finishing the 2024-25 season as a Super Bowl LIX champion, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was also met with a pretty hefty fine to close out his rookie campaign.

As relayed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunt was fined more than $5,000—$5,690 to be exact—for a second-quarter celebration following a sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The celebration, which was determined to be unsportsmanlike conduct due to its "violent gestures", involved Hunt mimicking shooting off a bow and arrow after bringing down the signal caller with his teammate Josh Hunt.

Here's a look at the play:

The fine will take away over $5,000 from his $795,000 rookie base salary in 2024.

This was actually the first of two Hunt-adjacent Mahomes takedowns in the game that involved a controversial celebration. Later on in the contest, the 23-year-old was so excited by a sack that he nearly knocked out a referee with an air punch.

After an up-and-down rookie season, Hunt turned it on in the playoffs—logging 10 total tackles over Philly's postseason run while matching his regular-season sack total (1.5) in just four contests.

The Eagles formally celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory on Friday with a parade down Broad Street and a rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

