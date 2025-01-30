Eagles' Jordan Mailata Hilariously Hyped Up Saquon Barkley to RB's Son After NFC Win
You know what they say—teach 'em young.
That must have been what Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was thinking when he hilarious hyped up teammate Saquon Barkley to Barkley's two-year-old son.
In a video taken after the Eagles' NFC Championship win, Mailata fist bumps Barkley's youngest before telling him, "Your dad's a legend. Do you know that? Your dad is a legend. He might be the greatest running back in Philadelphia history of all time. Your dad is a legend!"
Watch that moment below:
It's really just funny because Mailata is talking to a toddler that either does not comprehend what he is hearing or will likely forget this interaction even happened. But the lineman does have a point.
Barkley put up a monster performance in the Eagles' 55–23 routing of the Washington Commanders, which began with him running for a 60-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive. He also surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in the 2024 regular season and is single-handedly making the case for running backs everywhere. Oh, and did we mention he a finalist for MVP?
So yes, Barkley is a legend. HIs son will learn that in due time, whether it's from Mailata or someone else.