Eagles Lineman Couldn't Stop Laughing During Saquon Barkley's Monster TD Run

Jordan Mailata was having some fun during this one.

Mike Kadlick

Mailata was fired up for his running back.
Mailata was fired up for his running back. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened up the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon with a monster, 60-yard touchdown run.

The scamper—on Philly's first play from scrimmage—put them up 7-3 and opened the floodgates toward their eventual 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.

Arguably the best part about the play? Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was mic'd up for the entire thing, and was cracking up as Barkley made the Washington defense look foolish.

Here's a look at the video posted by their social media team:

Barkley finished Sunday's contest with 118 yards on 15 carries—good for over 7.8 yards a pop—and also crossed the goal line three times in the win.

The Eagles' victory sends them back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. They'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9 for a 6:30 p.m. EST kick off.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

