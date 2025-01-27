Eagles Lineman Couldn’t Stop Laughing During Saquon Barkley’s Monster TD Run
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened up the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon with a monster, 60-yard touchdown run.
The scamper—on Philly's first play from scrimmage—put them up 7-3 and opened the floodgates toward their eventual 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.
Arguably the best part about the play? Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was mic'd up for the entire thing, and was cracking up as Barkley made the Washington defense look foolish.
Here's a look at the video posted by their social media team:
Barkley finished Sunday's contest with 118 yards on 15 carries—good for over 7.8 yards a pop—and also crossed the goal line three times in the win.
The Eagles' victory sends them back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. They'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9 for a 6:30 p.m. EST kick off.