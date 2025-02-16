Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Seen Doing Something Cool for Fans at a Bar on Saturday Night
What a night at this local watering hole.
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions and it feels like the celebration is rightfully going to continue for quite some time, even though the parade was this past Friday.
Head coach Nick Sirianni, who had many fans yelling for his job earlier this season, was spotted at a local bar on Saturday night where he not only enjoyed a few beverages, but also got behind the bar and poured a bunch of shots for what looked like everyone lucky enough to be inside the establishment.
Imagine hanging out at your local watering hole when suddenly a Super Bowl-winning head coach is handing you a free shot of booze.
Here he is making his entrance:
Seems like Eagles fans are now cool with their fiery head coach.
