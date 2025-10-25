Eagles Owner Explains What He'll Do If A.J. Brown Requests a Trade
Rumors persist that A.J. Brown could be traded before the deadline this season, especially as the Eagles receiver has expressed his frustration with the offense recently. So, is Philadelphia prepared for that trade to happen?
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently interviewed Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and asked him how he would react if Brown showed up and requested a trade from the team. It sounds like the team is open to it if that's what Brown wants, and if it's best for Philadelphia moving forward.
“We do what’s best for the team,” Lurie said. “We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles. We will always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.”
Russini asked Lurie about the internal conflicts in the locker room and whether they're distracting, but the owner doesn't think this situation is "conflict." In fact, Lurie said the Eagles welcome players with differing personalities in order to make the team work well. They did just win a Super Bowl, after all.
“We encourage it. We want different personalities,” Lurie said. “Sometimes, in trades or in free agency, we’ll bring people in that complement those that we have. They’re different on purpose. We don’t want sameness.”
Brown will miss Sunday's game vs. the Giants because of a hamstring injury.
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 4, any situation with Brown and the Eagles will have to play out somewhat soon.