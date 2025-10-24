SI

Eagles Announce Decision on A.J. Brown's Status for Game Against Giants

The wide receiver has played in all seven of Philadelphia's games this season.

Patrick Andres

A.J. Brown is averaging a career-low 56.4 yards per game in 2025.
/ Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

After much hand wringing over his status this week, the Eagles have made a final call on wide receiver A.J. Brown's availability for their game against the Giants Sunday.

Brown will miss the rivalry game with a hamstring injury, Philadelphia announced Friday afternoon. It will be the first game the Ole Miss product has missed this year, and only the fifth regular-season game he's missed since joining the Eagles in 2022.

The 28-year-old has been in the headlines frequently this year in the City of Brotherly Love as Philadelphia's offense has regressed from its 2024 Super Bowl run. The Eagles are currently 26th in the NFL in total offense, which would be their lowest ranking in that category since 1999.

Brown specifically is averaging 56.4 receiving yards per game, which would be a career low if sustained over a full season. The three-time Pro Bowler has caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns thus far.

Philadelphia, despite everything, leads the NFC East by a game and a half over the second-place Cowboys (and two games over the third-place Commanders). With Dallas visiting the upstart Broncos, the Eagles have a golden opportunity to extend that lead even without Brown.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

