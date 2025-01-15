SI

Saquon Barkley’s Gloomy Old Tweet About Missing NFL Playoffs With Giants Resurfaces

One year ago, Barkley was wishing he was in the postseason. Now he's headed to the divisional round.

Barkley helped the Eagles win the NFC East for the second time in three seasons.
Barkley helped the Eagles win the NFC East for the second time in three seasons. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
One year ago today, Saquon Barkley tweeted the following:

"Nothing like playoff football! I gotta get back!!"

365 days later, the running back is headed to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Barkley—who before this season had been to the playoffs just once in his six-year career. After failing to sign an extension with the New York Giants last March, the 27-year-old opted to sign with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. He's shined ever since, helping lead Philly to a division title—something he'd never done before—in 2024 while becoming the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Barkley also tallied a career-high 15 touchdowns this season and is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL's AP Offensive Player of the Year.

He's now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second time in his career. The Eagles host the Rams from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for a chance to advance to the NFC championship game. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

