Eagles' Saquon Barkley Looked Pretty Mad When Chiefs Defender Wouldn't Help Him Up
The much-anticipated Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday afternoon wasn't necessarily the barnburner many might have anticipated, but things did get quite chippy at various points in the game.
In one instance, Chiefs lineman Chris Jones and Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts traded barbs after Jones clowned Hurts for not having 100 yards—a sort of pointless piece of smack talk considering the Eagles were about to win the game.
Then, in another heated moment, Chiefs' cornerback Jaylen Watson seemingly declined to help Eagles running back Saquon Barkley up from the ground, earning Barkley's ire in the process.
Take a look at that moment, and Barkley's ostensibly angry reaction, in the clip below:
To be fair, a competitive environment is to be expected. This is the NFL, and these guys are professional players; they're going to chirp at one another. Who knows, maybe Barkley annoyed Watson by extending his hand in the first place.
In any event, we're sure neither player will lose sleep over it ... but it sure is fun for us to watch.
The Chiefs, now 0-2 to start their season, will be pushing for a win against the Giants in Week 3, while the 2-0 Eagles will aim to extend their winning streak while hosting the Rams.