Eagles' Saquon Barkley Parties Hard After Capturing First Super Bowl Title of Career
There was little question that if he remained healthy this season, that Saquon Barkley had plenty left in the tank coming over to the Philadelphia Eagles from the division-rival New York Giants.
Barkley, who turned 28 on Super Bowl Sunday, culminated a career year with a Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise, as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.
Barkley had a rather pedestrian Super Bowl, but it wasn't for lack of trying. The Eagles got the All-Pro running back and NFL Offensive Player of the Year 31 touches, but it was clear that the Chiefs defense made it a priority to stop Barkley, who could only muster 57 yards on 25 carries and 40 yards receiving on his six receptions.
But make no mistake, Barkley's season was a significant factor for the Eagles' Lombardi Trophy run. Barkley's 2,005 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns added an element to the Philadelphia offense that was missing in Super Bowl LVII two seasons ago. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a chance on Barkley, and he delivered big time.
So it's no surprise that Barkley partied hard after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Barkley and the Eagles will certainly be one of the favorites to run back their title next season.