Eagles' Saquon Barkley Trolled Rams' Jared Verse on Long Touchdown Run
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive end Jared Verse made headlines when he told the Los Angeles Times, in the lead-up to the divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, how much he hates the fans in the City of Brotherly Love.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who is familiar with the hostile road environment of Lincoln Financial Field from his days with the New York Giants, questioned if it was wise for Verse to make such comments.
Well, Verse's comments were not far from Barkley's mind when, on a third down play with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter, he exploded through the hole for a 62-yard touchdown run.
Verse was fast in pursuit of Barkley, who, moments before he entered the end zone, seemingly slowed down and snuck a glance at the Rams rookie, rubbing in the lengthy score.
And here's a closer look at Barkley's trolling of Verse, courtesy of Tyler Jackson on X.
But Verse hasn't shied away from the moment. Not only did the 6'4", 260-pound lineman reach an absurd speed of 21.60 MPH while attempting to chase down Barkley, per Next Gen Stats, but he also got some revenge on the Eagles' next offensive possession, sacking quarterback Jalen Hurts on a third down to push Philadelphia out of field goal range.
Verse has a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits with the Eagles leading 13-10 at halftime.