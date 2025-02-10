Eagles' Saquon Barkley Used the Perfect Song Lyrics to Celebrate His Super Bowl Win
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley won the Super Bowl on his birthday—and he had the perfect post-win post to celebrate.
On Monday, Barkley shared the following on X (formerly Twitter): "It's safe to say that I'ma take the cake for this year. I would say try again next year, but next year will probably be my best year ... GOD IS GREAT." The post was accompanied by two photos: one of Barkley celebrating the win on the field and one of him holding the Lombardi trophy.
Aside from the final few words, everything in Barkley's post is from the song "Get Ready" by rapper Rod Wave—and given the allusions to cake and a new year, it was the ideal choice to encapsulate a birthday SB victory.
Barkley really has had an amazing year. The 28-year-old running back was outstanding in his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for a league-leading 2,005 yards on 345 carries with 18 touchdowns in the 2024 regular season. And though he was held to just 57 yards in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he still managed to set an NFL single-season rushing record (2,504), including the postseason, topping the previous record set by Terrell Davis (2,476).
So if next year really is his best year ... we have no idea what we're in for. Happy birthday, Saquon. May 28 be just as great as 27.