Saquon Barkley's Daughter Sweetly Asks Dad What His Favorite Birthday Present Was
Saquon Barkley celebrated his 28th birthday in arguably the best way possible, by helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles celebrated their star running back before the game and after. The offensive linemen sang him "Happy Birthday" before the game with a cake, and Barkley made sure to party it up after the win.
But, one of the sweetest moments came when his daughter Jada joined him on the podium. She had already congratulated him while he spoke to FS1, but during his main press conference, Jada had one important question to ask her dad.
"What was your favorite birthday gift?" she asked. Barkley followed up with a sweet response.
"Being able to celebrate the Super Bowl with you, SJ [his son, Saquon Jr.], mom, me, grandma, grandpa and all my brothers and sisters."
It's going to be hard for Barkley to have a better birthday than this in the future.
The Super Bowl was one of Barkley's lowest producing games of the season as he only rushed 57 yards on 25 carries. He totaled over 100 yards (even 205 in the divisional round) in every other postseason game this year.
Barkley did make NFL history, though, by having the most rushing yards in a single season including the regular season and playoffs. His full 2024 total came out to be 2,504 rushing yards.