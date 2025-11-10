Eagles vs. Packers: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 10
Monday Night Football in Week 10 will be a battle between two of the top teams in the NFC, as the Packers will host the Eagles at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay is coming off a surprising loss against the Panthers, during which the offense was held to 13 points, its second-lowest tally of the season. The Packers sit at 5–2–1 this year, but a loss against Philadelphia would see them lose their place atop the NFC North.
As for the Eagles, they will be fresh off a bye week and looking to pick up their third straight win. They have a comfortable lead in the NFC East, but could further improve their position in the division with another victory on Monday night.
Let’s make some bold predictions for the prime-time clash between the two NFC contenders, in what will be a rematch of last year’s NFC wild-card round.
A.J. Brown will record 100-plus receiving yards with one touchdown
It’s been a rocky season for Brown, but the Eagles’ star receiver has been looking more like his usual self of late. In the last two weeks, he has 10 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, Philadelphia has focused more on its passing attack, and has recorded 244.3 passing yards per game over that span, well above the team’s season average of 192.8.
This season, only one receiver has recorded more than 100 receiving yards against the Packers––Cowboys star George Pickens, who had 134. I’m expecting Brown to join that exclusive list with a big game on Monday night. I’m predicting Brown to have a touchdown and 100-plus yards, marking the first time this year he’s reached triple-digit receiving yards in back-to-back games.
Packers TE Luke Musgrave will have a career night
Tucker Kraft’s breakout season was halted in its tracks when he suffered an ACL injury during the loss to Carolina. Kraft was the Packers’ second-most targeted receiver prior to his injury. Now, Luke Musgrave takes over as the top tight end on the depth chart, and he figures to see a chunk of targets from Jordan Love. Last week, Musgrave set season highs with three catches and 34 yards. He was only on the field for around 46% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps, but he’ll be in line for a much bigger role on Monday night.
Musgrave is in his third NFL season. His career high in receiving yards is 64, which was set back in 2023. I’m predicting Musgrave will have a career night and will record 75-plus receiving yards along with a touchdown reception.
Micah Parsons will be held in check by Lane Johnson
Throughout his esteemed career in the NFL, one of the few offensive linemen who have been able to slow down Parsons is Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson. As former division rivals, these two have met in the trenches many times. Johnson has only conceded one sack and five pressures to Parsons across a total of 37 pass-blocking matchups, per PFF.
This will be the first time these two familiar foes face off since Parsons joined the Packers, but I’m expecting the outcome to play out similarly to how it has in years past. I’m expecting Johnson to shut down Parsons at the line, preventing him from getting after Hurts whenever they’re lined up opposite one another.