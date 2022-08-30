A.J. Brown Emerging as Leader in WR Room and on Team

Four Eagles spoke to reporters following Monday’s practice.

Here are highlights from each:

A.J. BROWN

The receiver is set to begin his first year in Philadelphia.

He gets asked a lot about his friendship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. That’s not a highlight, though there were several questions about that relationship asked of him on Monday.

The highlight was his thoughts on being a leader despite just turning 25 on June 30.

"I pride myself as a leader,” he said. “I want guys to follow me because I try to lead by example and try to do it the right way. So, of course, I want guys to follow me and lead by example."

Brown said he grew into being more outspoken through his years at Mississippi and three years with the Tennessee Titans.

“I work extremely hard and I know the only way you're going to win if you can get other guys to follow and that's what leaders do,” he said. “Not just talk about it, but be about it. I pride myself, I wouldn't say a word if I wasn't doing the right thing. And they know that, too.”

Brown said that he talked to the team earlier in the day to make sure the best players on the team were being held accountable.

“If you're holding your best players accountable, they have to fall in line,” said Brown. “It's the standard so I'm going to express it and I feel like I'm one of the best players here and I'm going to hold myself to a higher standard than anyone else can hold me to."

Greg Ward was considered the leader of the receiver room the past two seasons, just because he was the one with experience in a young room.

Now, Brown has assumed that mantle, after Ward is expected to be released after he and the team reach an injury settlement.

LANE JOHNSON

The right tackle was, shockingly, not on the list of the top 100 players that was recently released.

Now 32, Johnson is still playing at a high level, so it’s nothing short of an upset that he wasn’t somewhere in the top 100.

But was he angry about it?

“I mean I used to get mad,” he said, “but now, at this point in my career, I’m just worried about getting to practice and feeling good and playing well. I will say though that I guess guys that are on the list, all those pass rushers that I’ve gone against, I’d say go watch the film and make your opinion for yourself.”

FLETCHER COX

The Eagles defensive tackle opened up a bit about last year’s struggles early in the season and his swipe at defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for not using him properly.

“It’s just coach to player, right?” said Cox. “That was the thing we talked about. I don’t think it’s meant for a lot of people to know what we talk about amongst coaches and players.

"I think we both understand each other. The way things are structured this year is the same way as last year. So, the biggest thing is not to get in my own way, go have fun doing it and get a lot of wins.”

Cox said that is a big key, to stay out of his own way. Asked to expound on what he meant by that, he said: “Just mentally just getting in my head. Again, that’s behind me. That was last year. I’m looking forward to this season.”

This year he said he feels much different about things.

“I think the biggest thing is comfort with the scheme and defense and knowing what to expect and not getting in my own way,” he said. “I think last year I got in my own way.

"That’s been my goal, just don’t get in my own way this year and I’ve been having a lot of fun doing it, understanding the scheme, understanding what every coach wants me to do, coach Rock (defensive line coach Tracy Rocker) and JG, so it’s been fun.”

BRANDON GRAHAM

Plenty of what Graham had to say has been retold in other stories that can be found here:

Brandon Graham's 'Ted Talk' for Bubble Players

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham Reflect, Appreciate Things ...

The veteran DE did have one of the day’s best quotes when he was asked about Johnson not making the top 100.

“Just keep working Lane,” said Graham. “Keep pulling that Underdog mask out when you’re out there dominating people this year. I know that we sharpen each other.

"I just think he’s gotta continue to keep proving himself like he does. It sucks for him, but I know he got a great mindset about it. He’s going to keep working.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.