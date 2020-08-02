A Seventh-Round Safety, Kurt Coleman Best to Wear No. 42 for Eagles

Keith Byars wore No. 42 for one season.

Does that make him number one in the rankings as our Eagles jersey countdown to kickoff reaches that number, which is the same number of days – 42 – until the regular-season is supposed to kick off against the Washington Football Team?

Or is it somebody who wore it longer? Or somebody who wore it a long time ago?

Here are the answers:

Current number 42:

K’Von Wallace. If the rookie fourth-round pick lives up to what many believe he can be, he will someday become the top player in these rankings.

Top 3 to wear number 42:

3. Bob Hudson. The defensive back came to the Eagles in 1952 after two seasons with the New York Giants. He spent five years in Philadelphia, making 53 starts between safety, cornerback and even middle linebacker.

Hudson had 15 interceptions with the Eagles and 19 in a career that ultimately spanned 10 seasons.

2. Chris Maragos. Remember the heyday of the Eagles special teams, back when they blocked kicks and returned kicks for touchdowns with what seemed like regularity? Well, Maragos was in the middle of it all when he arrived as a free agent in 2014, fresh off helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl championship.

He was the Eagles’ special team captain and played in 53 games with just three starts at safety during his four seasons with Philadelphia.

On Dec. 6, 2015, his blocked punt was returned for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 35-28 win over the New England Patriots.

He was signed to a three-year, $6 million contract extension in November 2016 but, on Oct .19, 2017, suffered a knee-injury that proved to be career-ending. Still, he earned his second Super Bowl ring, adding to the one he got in Seattle after the Eagles beat the Patriots in SB LII.

Maragos retired from the game on Feb. 22, 2019, at the age of 32, unable to play anymore after his knee injury two years earlier.

1. Kurt Coleman. Taken in the seventh round as the 244th player picked overall in the 2010 draft, the seventh round, Coleman developed into a highly productive player with the Eagles for four seasons then three in Carolina as a free agent signing of the Panthers.

With Philadelphia, Coleman started 29 games and played in 59. He recorded seven interceptions with 221 tackles.

He was the second safety taken by the Eagles in the 2010 draft, behind Nate Allen, who arrived in the second round.

Coleman moved on to Carolina and started all 42 games with the Panthers over three seasons before spending a year with Buffalo, a year with Kansas City, and a year with New Orleans. Currently, he is a free agent with 21 career interceptions and 554 tackles.

Runner-up:

Keith Byars. The running back from Ohio State only wore the number for his rookie season before switching to No. 41, a number that will be revealed on Monday. Keep an eye out for Byars in those rankings.

Others:

Swede Hanson, Bud Jorgenson, George Mulligan, Ray Hamilton, Raymond George, Bob Hudson, Bob Harrison, Aaron Martin, Dennis Morgan, Steve Wagner, Calvin Murray, Angelo James, Eric Everett, John Booty, Mike Reid, David Whitmore, Dialleo Burks, Rashard Cook, Jack Brewer, Jason Davis, Chris Maragos, and Andrew Sendejo.

