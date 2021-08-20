Eagles-Patriots Stock Market Report

After two solid practices against the Patriots the Eagles laid an egg under the bright lights

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni valued his reps in joint practices earlier this week and that's a good thing because there wasn't much to like on Thursday night.

What seemed like a haphazard playing-time plan when it came to the first-teamers was only magnified by an illness that turned Jalen Hurts into a late-scratch.

Hurts seemed like his usual self pre-game even dancing at times but when it came time to hit the field it was veteran Joe Flacco under center.

The Eagles made sure to clarify that Hurts' setback wasn't COVID-19 related but the game turned into a rout with the Pats leading 19-0 by halftime despite a missed field goal and a failed PAT by New England rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, and a failed two-point conversion.

By the final gun, it was 35-0 and New England amassed 486 yards of total offense to just 163 for Philadelphia.

THE BULLS

TJ Edwards - It's tough to find positives from this one but Edwards isn't known for his pass defense and had a PBU and a near interception in this one. He's also been solid in coverage throughout the summer.

Kenny Gainwell - The rookie running back amassed 44 yards on eight touches, rushing five times for 21 yards and catching all three of his targets in the passing game for another 23 yards.

Jack Stoll - Forced into a ton of playing time after what looks like a serious injury to Jason Croom, Stoll acquitted himself well and on this night, that's enough to get you on "The Bulls" list. The undrafted rookie had a team-high four receptions for 33 yards although some of it was erased with a late-game drop of a fastball by Nick Mullens that became an interception.

THE BEARS

Nick Sirianni's decision-making - I'm not sure how you evaluate units slapped together in a fragmented fashion. Obviously, Hurts isn't the coach's fault but playing two of five starting offensive linemen, the three main tight ends, and the three young receivers for an entire half seems specious and counterproductive in hindsight.

Similarly, the back seven on defense was trotted out there, minus Darius Slay, without the healthy starters on the defensive line.

Jalen Reagor's route running - That one-handed practice catch was great and Reagor can do that every week but if he doesn't improve his route-running quickly the Eagles are in big trouble.

DeVonta Smith - Smith played a half, far more than expected, and his route-running was as advertised but he had one recorded drop, would have had another if not for a New England penalty. A difficult back-shoulder fade may have also been able to have been corralled If Smith got his eyes around in time.

For those who thought Smith would hit the ground running with no hiccups, welcome to the hiccups.

The pass rush - It's not exactly worrisome with no Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Ryan Kerrigan but outside of Milton Williams the Eagles' deep reserves up front got nothing down and allowed both Cam Newton and Mac Jones to move up and down the field at will.

Run Defense - AFter giving up 156 yards rushing against the Steelers the Pats piled up 207 yards on the ground.

70- or 75-minute practices - The Eagles looked a little gassed when trying to deal with some long Patriots drives and if that continues Sirianni will be forced to defend the shorter practices even if they are more of an organizational decision. The final four TD drives were eight-, 17-, nine- and 10-play marches.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - If JJAW's late-run at a roster spot was compared to an NBA run it hot halted with a third-quarter drop on a perfect slant pass from Nick Mullens.

Nate Herbig - The Eagles are trying to turn Herbig into the backup center while they wait for Landon Dickerson and his air-mailed snap set the stage for this debacle.

