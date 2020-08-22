An Illustrious List of Eagles make up the No. 22

Somewhere on the long list of memorable plays in Eagles history was the night Vai Sikahema returned a Sean Landetta punt 87 yards for a touchdown in a big win over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands in 1992.

It was a fun play turned in by Sikahema, but not enough for the football player turned newscaster to crack the top three of the rankings as our jersey countdown to kickoff reaches the No. 22, which is also how many days remain until the Eagles are scheduled to open the season against the Washington Football Team in Landover, Md., on Sept. 13.

So, who did?

It’s a pretty illustrious list. Even the runner-up drew some heavy consideration for breaking into the top three.

Here we go:

Current number 22:

Sidney Jones. This could be the final year the former second-round draft pick in 2017 wears this number or any number with the Eagles for that matter. The cornerback is supposed to be in the mix to be the other starter opposite Darius Slay to start the season, but Avonte Maddox looks entrenched at that spot right now. So, for now, Jones looks like he will try to earn the trust of the team going forward as a reserve.

Top 3 to wear number 22:

Asante Samuel. The Eagles signed the lockdown corner as a free agent following the 2007 season after he had spent five years with the Patriots. He spent four seasons with the Eagles.

After posting four interceptions in his first season in Philadelphia in 2008, he picked off nine in 2009, which is tied for the second-most in team history behind the 11 Bill Bradley had in 1971.

Samuel ended his run in Philly with 23 interceptions, which is tied for 10th most in team history with Roynell Young.

Duce Staley. Currently the Eagles’ assistant head coach/running backs coach, Staley was a third-round pick in 1997 and seven seasons in Philadelphia.

He became a starter in what turned out to be Ray Rhodes’ final year as a head coach then took off after Andy Reid was named coach in 1999 and brought his version of the West Coast offense with him.

Despite some injury issues – a Lisfranc in 200, a shoulder in 2001 – Staley was part of the team’s three-headed monster backfield with Correll Buckhalter and Brian Westbrook.

He had three 1,000-yard-plus seasons, including 1999 when he ran for a career-high 1,273 yards.

In seven years, Staley rushed for 4,807 yards and 22 touchdowns and had 275 catches for 2,498 and 10 scores.

He left after the 2003 season, signing a five-year deal with the Steelers, playing three years with Pittsburgh before retiring.

Timmy Brown. After playing only one game the Green Bay Packers in his draft year of 1959, the running back came to Philadelphia and stayed eight years. It took him two seasons to find his legs, but when he did, he took off, mostly into the end zone.

Brown scored 29 touchdowns rushing and 26 receiving, with 3,703 yards on the ground and 3,346 in the air.

He was also a terrific kick returner, becoming the only Eagles player in history to return a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown and the only Eagles, and first of nine players, to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. Twice, Brown led the NFL in all-purpose yards, doing so in 1962 and 1963 with 2,306 and 2,428 yards, respectively.

After his final year in Philadelphia, Brown went to Baltimore, where the final game of his career came in Super Bowl III with the Colts.

After his playing career, Brown broadcast NFL games, but got into acting, using the name Timothy Brown to make it easier to distinguish him from Jim Brown, the great running back of the Browns.

Timothy Brown starred in films such as MASH and many others while appearing in such television shows as The Wild Wild West.

He passed away on April 4, 2020, at the age of 82.

Runner-up:

Brenard Wilson. Teamed with Randy Logan as the Eagles’ starting safety duo in the Eagles’ run to their first Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season. He had six interceptions that year and played nine years in Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt in 1979.

Wilson made 15 of his 17 interceptions in his first three seasons with the Eagles while playing in 118 games with 61 starts.

Others: Henry Obst, Edward Storm, James Russell, Elmer Kolberg, Don Jones, Ralph Goldston, Lee Riley, Cyril Pinder, Larry Marshall, Robert Lavette, Jacque Robinson, Mark Higgs, Vai Sikahema, Marvin Goodwin, James Saxton, James Fuller, Eric McCoo, Joselio Hanson, Brandon Boykin, and Nolan Carroll.

