Anthony Harris Offers Glimpse Into What a Jonathan Gannon Defense Might Look Like

PHILADELPHIA - It's been about two months since new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pegged an old friend from Indianapolis to be his defensive coordinator.

In an offseason, COVID-19 world Eagles fans haven't gotten to know much about Jonathan Gannon, who will turn 38 early next month, just yet.

There's the obvious: he was the cornerbacks coach in Indy from the outset of the Frank Reich era, his first full-time position coach gig after being the assistant defensive backs coach under Mike Zimmer in Minnesota when former four-time Pro Bowl defensive back and a 20-year coaching veteran Jerry Gray was leading the room.

At the same time Gannon was ramping up his coaching career with the Vikings, Anthony Harris was just starting his journey as a player coming in as an undrafted ball-hawking defensive back out of the University of Virginia.

Harris wasn't your run-of-the-mill UDFA, however. He had led the nation in interceptions as a junior with eight, the most at Virginia since Ronde Barber. Moreso, Harris was expected to be drafted until a torn labrum that required surgery raised some medical red flags.

A potential Day 2 grade turned into priority free agency and Harris was lucky enough to choose wisely, not only learning from Gray and Gannon but two high-football IQ safeties in All-Pro Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo.

Sendejo was in Philadelphia for part of the 2019 season and then-DC Jim Schwartz, along with safeties coach Tim Hauck, raved about Sendejo's understanding of the game.

By 2017 Harris got his opportunity to play when Sendejo went down with a groin injury and quickly turned into one of the better center fielders in the NFL, tied for the league lead in INTs by 2019 with six.

Harris was so good that season the Vikings used their franchise tag on him for 2020. Injuries, COVID, and free-agency attrition turned the Vikings from a top-five defense into a bottom-give one and Harris' reputation took a hit with it.

Add the context of no Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Anthony Barr, Xavier Rhodes, and Trae Waynes, it was Smith, Harris, and Eric Kendricks carrying the Minnesota defense. And had Kendricks not hurt his calf and miss the final month the Vikings were probably going to be playoff-bound.

The Eagles weighed that explanation with inside intelligence from Gannon and felt that at 29, Harris was the type of Phase 2 free agent that could turn into a boom.

Gannon was the first to welcome the veteran to the NovaCare Complex with a greeting that reeked of an energy Harris quickly defined.

“He’s going to bring some energy,” the safety said of his new boss. “He’s going to be somebody who has that balance of being dialed in, getting to the point, letting you know what his expectations are.

"But he’s also going to be that guy right there with you, jumping around when you make a play. I imagine he’ll be right there next to guys, maybe even demonstrating some of the drills. He’s just that guy who loves football, who loves being around the players and ultimately just wants to win.”

The realization that Harris is here will point many to the conclusion that Zimmer's vaunted A-gap looks backed by a single-high safety look is on its way to Philadelphia but Harris threw up a caution flag on that.

Zimmer himself morphed to overload blitzes when Barr was healthy and the opposition expected the A-gap sugar and last season when he lost all three starting CBs to free agency, Zimmer went to a lot of Cover-2 to try to protect very young options outside.

Harris believes Gannon will sprinkle in what he learned under Matt Eberflus in Indy and his own ideas.

“It’s an opportunity for [Gannon] to step into the defensive coordinator role and take it in whatever direction he wants to go,” Harris said. “For me, it’s going to be new in terms of new facility, new uniforms, new team, new coaches and that’s something I’m excited for. And in terms of what the defense may look like, that’s something you may have to ask him.

"Regardless of what it is, I’m excited.”

And excitement seems to be the bell cow of one of the youngest coaching staffs in the league.

Harris, though, understands any success on defense will start on the ground floor.

“I expect his defense to be fundamentally sound, just knowing him,” said Harris. “He’s a person who really likes and loves the game. He communicates well with the players, asks how you see things out there on the field. So that’s one piece. And then just effort. He’s really big on effort, controlling what you can control and just flying around playing football and just loving it.”

Harris was a part of three top-five defenses in Minnesota so he understands what needs to be done.

“Successful defenses, they require that a lot,” he said. “I’m just here to be utilized in any way they see fit and that helps the team be successful.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Thursday on The Middle with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, former Eagles OT Barrett Brooks streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and SportsMap Radio. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.