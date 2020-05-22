EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Assessing Fantasy Value for Eagles Miles Sanders

Ed Kracz

Among the many dilemmas for NFL fantasy owners when it comes time to building their rosters is where to draft Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

My SI.com colleague Corey Parson, known as the Fantasy Executive, and I have a slight difference in opinion in where Sanders should be drafted, and there are some things to take into consideration when making the decision on the Eagles' second-year back from Penn State.

It’s no secret that head coach Doug Pederson likes to use a running-back-by-committee approach, a system he rode to a Super Bowl title with LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, and Corey Clement in 2017.

Pederson has yet to have a running back run for more than 1,000 yards in a season since his arrival in 2016. The last Eagles back to top a number that seems routine in the era of a 16-game schedule was LeSean McCoy in 2014.

Sanders came close, ending with 818 rushing yards as a rookie.

Of course, Sanders also offers value in the passing game. He had 50 catches for 509 yards receiving.

Sanders is a solid first pick for any team. My feeling is he is a solid pick in the eight to 15 range, so he could even be had early in the second round of a draft depending on how large the league is.

Parson isn’t so sure, as you can see from the attached video, and there are some things to factor in with Sanders.

The biggest is Pederson’s approach, but my opinion is the Eagles are going to rely heavily on Sanders, even though the team is seriously considering bringing in one of three veteran running backs: McCoy, Carlos Hyde, and Devonta Freeman.

Hyde, however, was removed from consideration Friday evening when he agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sanders’ touches will increase in the running game this season. He had 179 last year. That will rise to above 200, probably closer to 250.

Even with the addition of a veteran, the Eagles’ depth behind Sanders isn’t great.

Yes, Boston Scott will be a nice change-of-pace runner, but the others have yet to play an NFL game, including Elijah Holyfield, who the Eagles grabbed during the first week of the playoffs from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, and undrafted rookies Adrian Killins and Michael Warren.

Sanders will eat this season and any fantasy owner would be wise to grab him early.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phil Jackson Offers Championship Advice to Eagles

The Eagles heard from Hall of Famer and 13-time world champion Phil Jackson on Thursday

John McMullen

Examining the NFC East: Offensive Lines

The Eagles still have the impressive right side with three All-Pro level players

John McMullen

Brandon Graham Now Eagles' Most Tenured Player

The defensive end's journey from bust to icon has been a cautionary tale for expectations on other high draft picks in Philly

Ed Kracz

by

skeptic813

For Brandon Graham, Trash Talk May Replace Roar of Crowd

No one feeds off the sights and sounds of 70,000 screaming fans at games like the Eagles' defensive end

John McMullen

Examining the NFC East: Safeties

The position-less player narrative was a big one for the Eagles in the offseason

John McMullen

Examining the NFC East: Cornerbacks

After two offseason moves, the Eagles have arguably gone from worst to first in the division at this position

John McMullen

Not So Fast on Eagles' Offensive Changes

Expect more of the same from the Eagles offense, a west-coast outfit married with spread concepts

John McMullen

Miles Sanders Enjoying Eagles Virtual Program

Eagles rookie RB, who achieved his top goal in 2019, and it wasn't setting out to break two longstanding team records or lead all NFL rookies in two categories, focusing on 2020

Ed Kracz

A Virtual Offseason Tour with Doug Pederson

For everyone around the NFL, the first virtual offseason is uncharted territory.

John McMullen

Prince Tega Wanogho First Eagles Rookie to Sign Contract

The offensive tackle from Auburn was the third of the team's three sixth-round draft picks

Ed Kracz