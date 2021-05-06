BIRDS 365: NFL Insider Adam Caplan and Dr. Jessica Flynn

Dr. Jessica Flynn discusses Landon Dickerson and Adam Caplan sees an issue on the Eagles' back seven on defense

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' selection of Alabama star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was a tremendous value if the Rimington Trophy winner can find a way to stay healthy after a college career that included two ACL injuries and a tightrope ankle repair.

Dr. Jessica Flynn stops by in Hour 1 to give you all the information on the injuries and rehabs while also discussing many other injury issues like Lane Johnson's deltoid repair and how Brandon Brooks' Achilles' issues might differ from Sidney Jones' due to size and position.

The top prospects in the draft with medical questions like Caleb Farley and Justin Field were also discussed as well as the concern over concussions and the uptick in core-muscle injuries.

In Hour 2, NFL Insider Adam Caplan from "Inside the Birds" and "The Adam Caplan Show" on Twitch takes you inside the change in coaching staff from Doug Pederson's entrenched group to Nick Sirianni's young and energetic bunch brought in to up the franchise's developmental game.

Caplan also discusses the issues new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon faces in the back seven, particularly the dearth of talent at cornerback and in the back seven as a whole.

Caplan also reveals an interesting defensive tweak likely headed to Philadelphia, a shift away from the Wide 9 to a movement front which could put a SAM blitzer in the mix at least a little more.

Finally, stay tuned for the Abdullah the Butcher references.

You can watch the entire May 6 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand at any time please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.