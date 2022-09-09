Cam Jurgens Getting Cross-Trained Slowly at Guard, After Slight Delay

PHILADELPHIA – The plan was to get some reps at guard for Cam Jurgens. That was until Jason Kelce had his elbow cleaned out.

The plan is back in motion now at guard.

Moving from center to guard is a transition of many different details, and Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was hoping to begin the cross-training of Jurgens right away, so the player the team invested a second-round pick in won’t have to spend the season watching from the sideline as Kelce racks start after start as he has for 122 straight games.

“I wanted him to pay some guard,” said Stoutland, who talked to reporters for the first time this summer on Thursday as the Eagles continued prepping for their season opener in Detroit on Sunday.

“He couldn’t do that because Kelce hurt his (elbow), so that took that out, but that’s not done, yet. I think you have to play other positions if you’re not a starter. We’re a little behind in that process because my intention was to do some of that.”

Stoutland has jumped Jurgens in at guard during some recent walkthroughs, away from reporters’ eyes.

"I don't really know yet,” said Jurgens about how difficult it could be toggling back and forth between the two positions when he talked in the locker room between the team’s walkthrough practice and its on-field work on Thursday.

“I haven't really had to toggle back and forth yet, so we'll see how it goes."

Cam Jurgens gets loose before a training camp practice. Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Listed at 6-3, 303, Jurgens is a bit undersized as a guard, especially compared to left guard Landon Dickerson who is 6-6, 330.

He said he would try to overcome that by focusing on technique and details.

“I feel like a lot of times when your hands are in good position, you got a good base, weight doesn't matter a whole lot," he said. "You know, there's a lot of big guys that don't use their weight very well."

Stoutland said college linemen entering the league today don’t know how to use their hands properly. He pointed out that it took Jordan Mailata, who didn’t play college football, two years to learn where to place his hands and what to do with them once he got them on a defender.

“(Jurgens’) hands are so strong, when he gets them on to you, they’re strong, real strong,” said Stoutland. “I don’t know if it’s because he lives on a farm or he has a cow farm, I don’t know any of that.

"...If you don’t get your hands on people how can you control yourself in protection? How can you move someone back if you put your hands on their back? How can you push them back?'

Jurgens was asked about the strong hands Stoutland speaks of and if he grew up on a cow farm in Beatrice, Neb.

“I mean growing up in the summertime I was hauling hay, throwing hay bales,” he said. “Wintertime I had to go get firewood all the time. So, I guess I'm always doing stuff on the farm with my hands."

Jurgens showed he can move people during his time filling in for Kelce, and what a show he put on.

"Everything we expected far exceeded expectations at this point," said Kelce. "We knew the athleticism was there. That was obvious on tape. But the attention to detail, the work ethic, the drive, those were all things you have to wait and see until the guy gets there to really tell what they’re going to do at the next level.

"Man, that kid has such a bright future, and I’m looking forward to continuing to see him progress, and show the world who he is."

Jurgens pick reminded some of Kelce himself.

Not so fast, said Stoutland.

“I don’t think it’s ever fair to compare someone to Jason Kelce,” he said. “I don’t think that’s right, but Cam has those critical factors that you look for to do those things.

“To play with the first group, to see what he’s capable of doing against our first defense and to see how he can play against high-level players, that’s your only true test, that’s the only way you know, and he handled himself unbelievable.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.