Carson Wentz Makes the Most of Disjointed Offseason

With the media still at a virtual arm's length due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carson Wentz was filmed arriving at the NovaCare Complex by the Eagles' in-house video staff and many remarked that the now fifth-year quarterback looked a little bulkier than usual.

"Nothing really changed," said Wentz said via Zoom on Thursday evening when asked about his offseason workout routine.

The face of the Eagles franchise did admit to putting on some muscle.

"For me, the last couple of seasons I was dealing with injuries and trying to bounce back from injuries," said Wentz. "So, this offseason I was really able to get after it and work out a little harder in the gym and all those things so I haven't gained anything insane for weight but I've definitely gained some weight and I feel really good with where I'm at, so appreciate the compliment."

Even in typical offseason, Wentz's life was going to change somewhat because he and his wife Maddie welcomed a baby girl, Hadley, to the family back in April.

Added responsibility at home could have limited his offseason work away from the NovaCare Complex but the goal was always to get the facility to mix in with his new receivers, one that was derailed by the pandemic.

Veteran Marquise Goodwin in a non-starter after he opted-out of the 2020 season but the three speedy rookies - Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins - are in play.

"My first impressions is all three of them, they can roll they're quick, they're fast, said Wentz.

Chemistry class took on a virtual tint in the spring and any grass time was limited to a very brief get together in Houston that was cut short when the Lone Star State turned into a COVID-19 hot spot.

"It was good, it was short and obviously it was still an interesting time and then Texas started to become a hot zone for COVID as well," said the quarterback. "So, that kind of limited what we could do but it was good work. ... it's really just good to get to see a couple of the guys even for the brief couple of days that we were in Texas.”

As for the entirety of the offseason, Wentz admitted it was “definitely different" and varied for everyone based on individual circumstances.

“It was different for me, it was different for a lot of guys,” he said. “Some guys were still trying to get workouts in with other guys but it just didn’t feel safe for a lot of people, so there were a lot of factors involved for a lot of people."

Wentz described himself as fortunate thanks to his offseason home in Texas.

"I have a gym at the house and I have space, a lot of grass to do a lot of my workouts in," he said. "I’ve been very fortunate and I still feel more than ready once I’m back in the building and working out."

Wentz understands everyone didn't have those same luxuries and the acclimation period at training camp will be important.

"I do know it's been tough for some guys," said Wentz. "Everyone had different access to gyms and fields and everything so everyone's kind of coming into this in a pretty decent spot but guys are varied quite a bit.

"So that's a big part of this early training mode is just making sure guys are on the same page with their strength and conditioning and then ready to go before we really hit the ground rolling with practice."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

