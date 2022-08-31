Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Practices, Addresses Media

PHILADELPHIA – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson isn’t just a slot cornerback. He only played one in New Orleans.

“I’m a football player,” said the newest Eagles acquisition. “Just throw me out there. You can put me at corner, safety, nickel, linebacker. Wherever coach puts me, I’m out there 110 percent. I’m just ready to play football, help the team win, and win the division.”

So, any concerns about him being used at safety, the way the Eagles seem to be planning on doing, shouldn’t be an issue, though head coach Nick Sirianni said in the hours after the Eagles traded for him on Tuesday, that he didn’t want to reveal exactly what the team’s plans are for him.

It has to be safety, though.

Avonte Maddox is the slot corner and he is coming off a solid season that earned him a contract extension last fall.

As for his contract, which is up at the end of the season, Gardner-Johnson said he has no worries.

"Me and (GM) Howie (Roseman) talk," he said. "I know where we stand. Just go out there, have fun, play football and everything will take care of itself."

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson meets with reporters on Wednesday.

Gardner-Johnson played just 80 reps at safety the last three years in New Orleans, per Pro Football Focus, begging the question: Can he be ready for the season opener in less than two weeks, on a new team, in a new scheme with new terminology, and at a relatively new position?

“It’s never easy this close to the game, but he’s a smart dude,” said safety Marcus Epps. “You can see it already. He has a high football IQ. He understands route concepts and what the offense is trying to do so.

"His first day here he already made a play. Just a PB on the sideline. A really good play. Showed some range. So, we’re really excited about him and what he can do.”

Gardner-Johnson, still just 24, has no doubt he will be ready for the Lions.

“It’s just football,” he said. “I’ve been playing it since I was 6 years old, so just getting in, staying in, putting in a little overtime. I’m new here. I have 10 days til the season starts. Coaches have been A-1. Players have been A-1.

“They’ve been helpful, like, first day of practice I was out there flying around with the guys, so got some one reps, got some two reps. Everything felt natural. Everything felt like I was back in high school or middle school again, playing like kid, having fun.”

The reputation for the type of person Gardner-Johnson is on the field is one who likes to get under other players’ skins. Sometimes even his own teammates.

“He’s a guy that loves ball, he’s a chippy dude,” said Goedert. “I think I’ve had a few conversations with him on the field, but I like playing against people like that. I’m glad he’s on our team, he’s going to be a good fit for us, and I’m excited to watch him be chippy against other teams now.”

Goedert added that he plays with one of the biggest trash-talkers in Brandon Graham.

“I go against BG every day in practice and he never shuts up, so I don’t know if anybody can top him,” he said.

Gardner-Johnson said his chippiness is only a recent development, but couldn’t pinpoint when it began.

“It doesn’t go back too far,” he said. “I played football before I started talking. When the game gets down to a heated situation, your competitive nature just comes out and it shows you who really loves the game of football.

“If you’re not passionate about what you do, then why are you here? Why are you on the field between those lines? I think the passion and fire I bring to the team is something that’s not coached. You have to love it. If you don’t love it, I can’t tell you about it.”

He called trash talking the nature of the game, but at the end of the day, he means no harm by it, ‘because you still have to see each other, you still have to meet each other, greet each other. … it’s all within the competitive nature.”

READ MORE ON GARDNER-JOHNSON

Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni React to "Dangerous ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.