Comparing Howie Roseman's Super Bowl 2017 Offseason to the 2022 Offseason

Here's a closer inspection of two successful offseasons, one that led to an unexpected Super Bowl title, the other ... well, let's see how it plays out

It was a topic that came up on the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered, and one worth exploring further.

The premise: Have the Eagles done a better job putting pieces around Jalen Hurts to be successful than they did in 2017 when Carson Wentz was the quarterback?

Put another way: Has GM Howie Roseman done a better job this offseason than he did in 2017?

Now, it’s easy to say 2017 was better because the outcome is known. The Eagles won the first Super Bowl in their history as a direct result of that offseason.

Let’s dive a bit deeper:

2017

FREE AGENCY

The Eagles did much of their damage during this period, signing receivers Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal that was later extended, and Torrey Smith to a three-year contract on March 9.

Roseman had to do something at the position after a group of receivers in Wentz’s first year that wasn’t anywhere near good enough with the likes of Josh Huff, Bryce Treggs, Dorial Green-Beckham, and Paul Turner. Nelson Agholor was the lone holdover.

Four days after signing the pass-catchers, Roseman signed Nick Foles to a two-year contract.

On May 17, Roseman added a key piece in the backfield, signing LeGarrette Blount.

On defense, edge rusher Chris Long and cornerback Patrick Robinson signed on, both arriving on March 28.

Both Blount and Long had won a Super Bowl the previous year with the Patriots.

TRADES

There were three of them.

On April 4, the Eagles sent the Ravens their 74th overall pick for defensive tackle Tim Jernigan and Baltimore’s 99th selection in the draft, which Roseman used to take Rasul Douglas.

On Aug. 11, with Jeffery and Smith in the fold, Roseman shipped Wentz’s good friend and their top receiver, Jordan Matthews, to the Bills, for starting cornerback Ronald Darby in an August deal.

On Oct. 18, at the trade deadline, Roseman sent a fourth-round pick to Miami for RB Jay Ajayi.

DRAFT

In the first round, the Eagles added Derek Barnett and he had a promising rookie season with five sacks including one in the NFC Championship win over the Vikings when Minnesota appeared headed for points deep in Philly territory and the game was still tight. Barnett’s sack forced a fumble and turnover.

Douglas did some good things, ending the year with two picks, while WR Mack Hollins, a fourth-round addition, gave the Eagles depth at that position as well as 16 catches for 226 yards.

2022

FREE AGENCY

Haason Reddick was just what a team with near-bottom-of-the-NFL-barrel 29 sacks needed. He came first.

James Bradberry was just what the Eagles needed, too, an experienced outside cornerback to pair with Darius Slay. The Eagles added yet another experienced CB when they signed Jimmy Moreland.

In between, the Eagles added a veteran WR in Zach Pascal and savvy linebacker Kyzir White, who made 144 tackles last year with the Chargers. Roseman also brought back safety Anthony Harris and Barnett after the two briefly explored free agency.

Perhaps a pair of under-the-radar signings are WR Devon Allen and DT Renell Wren, who, interestingly are the first and last players listed alphabetically on the team’s roster.

TRADES

Roseman has made a big one on the first night of the draft by sending one of his first-round picks – No. 18 – and a third to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown, one of the top 10 pass-catchers in the league. Then there was the GM’s other deal on the first night of the draft, moving up two spots to land DT Jordan Davis.

The GM also pulled the trigger on a pre-deal with the Saints, an eight-pick whopper that has the Eagles set up with some strong future draft capital – New Orleans’ first-round pick in 2023 and its second-rounder in 2024.

DRAFT

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean look like immediate contributors on defense and Kyron Johnson on special teams.

Grant Calcaterra could also find some snaps on offense and don’t rule out Cam Jurgens ultimately winning a job at right guard.

VERDICT

Nobody predicted a Super Bowl in 2017, but that’s what happened.

Nobody is predicting a Super Bowl in 2022…

The results of which offseason was better won’t be known until this season plays out, but right away it’s pretty clear to see that the potential to have long-term success is in place depending, of course, on how Jalen Hurts develops.

In 2017, Roseman’s signings were older players, with Jeffery the youngest of the group at 27. Long was 32, Blount 31, Robinson 30, and Foles and Smith 28.

This year Bradberry is 28, Reddick and Pascal are 27, and White is 26.

Then there’s the draft.

This class looks better though, the 2017 class looked good, too, and that didn’t turn out so hot.

When talking about the potential for long-term success, throw the 2021 draft class into the mix with DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Milton Williams, and Kenny Gainwell.

As for the trades, 2017’s deals will be tough to beat, but it feels like Roseman may have another trade still to make with potential chips being Andre Dillard, Jalen Reagor, and even Gardner Minshew.

Right now, though 2017’s offseason was better, that is subject to change in a hurry.

