Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel Expected to Interview for Eagles Head Coach Job

If the interview happens, he would be the ninth candidate to talk to Philly's search party about succeeding Doug Pederson

The Eagles' search for a head coach continues, reaching Day Eight on Tuesday.

It has so far been a wide net, without seeming to have much focus, but one thing hasn't changed: The connection between so many of the candidates.

A source confirms to CowboysSI.com that Philadelphia is interested in interviewing Cowboys special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel, and Fassel is without question one of the NFL's most creative minds. He turned around Dallas' bad special teams last year, he served as the Rams' interim head coach for the final three games of 2016, and he's the son of former NFL head coach Jim Fassel.

Fassel, at 47, has paid his dues and has his merits.

But "Bones'' has something else going for him - and stop us if you've heard this from us before - but he's represented by agent Bob LaMonte. He also represents Philly GM Howie Roseman. Get the picture?

Maybe "Bones'' is a legit candidate. Or maybe LaMonte just wants to get his client into the headlines. But isn't it odd that no team had interviewed Fassel at all, with the cycle, almost over with ... and suddenly Roseman's agent has a client, if not in the running, then at least in the news?

The Eagles interviewed their eighth prospective candidate to be a head coach on Tuesday, and that was Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

In addition to Sirriani, the Eagles have interviewed Joe Brady, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, Jerod Mayo, Duce Staley, Josh McDaniels, and Todd Bowles.

McDaniels is considered the frontrunner, but he interviewed on Sunday and yet the Eagles keep on conducting first interviews with others Bowles interviewed on Monday and now Sirianni on Tuesday.