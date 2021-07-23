Cre'Von LeBlanc Set for Homecoming in Miami

Cre'Von LeBlanc, a one-time waiver-wire pickup who developed into a fan favorite in Philadelphia, signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Friday.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson was the first to report the deal and a league source confirmed it to SI.com’s Eagle Maven.

LeBlanc, 26, is a South Florida native who attended college at Florida Atlantic so his move to the Dolphins is a bit of a homecoming.

The Eagles originally claimed LeBlanc off waivers from Detroit in November of the 2018 season. While a virtual unknown he was forced into the lineup due to a rash of injuries and quickly ingratiated himself with the fan base with a workmanlike attitude and a willingness to tackle any job then-defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz put in front of him.

Affectionately known as “Strap,” the 5-foot-10, pound LeBlanc is a natural slot cornerback but always competed even when forced to play outside the numbers against bigger, lengthier, and faster players.

He ended up playing two-plus years with the Eagles, toiling in 21 games with six starts plus another three postseason games.

LeBlanc's biggest moment as an Eagles player came in the divisional round of the playoffs in New Orleans after the 2018 season when he picked off a pass from future Hall of Famer quarterback Drew Brees.

The Eagles have a number of options to play in the slot this season with Avonte Maddox, trade pickup Josiah Scott and fourth-round draft pick Zech McPhearson.

