Dallas Expected to Have Michael Gallup, but not Some Key Defensive Players

The Eagles will have WR DeSean Jackson available for the first time since Oct. 26, when he was put on IR

FRISCO - The good news for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their NFL Week 16 showdown at AT&T Stadium against NFC East rival Philadelphia is that some of the offensive weaponry figures to be ready.

That includes wide receiver Michael Gallup, who suffered a hip strain in last Sunday's win over the 49ers but was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice, and then did so again during the Christmas Eve Day working here at The Star in Frisco

.READ MORE: Ezekiel Elliott Speaks: Should Tony Pollard Start for Dallas?

Alongside him, running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf contusion) is participating on a limited basis, but ramping up from where he was. He wants to play this Sunday against the Eagles after being sidelined for the 49ers game, a Cowboys' win that helps deep Dallas in contention this week for the NFC East title and a playoff berth. But Zeke is listed on the week’s final injury report as questionable.

The Eagles will also be bolstered by the return of verte4ran WR DeSean Jackson, who was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday after being placed there on Oct. 26.

A loss for 5-9 Dallas ends that chase, as does a win by 6-8 Washington, which plays at home against the Carolina Panthers.

The same goes for the Eagles. If they lose, they are out. If Washington wins, they are out as well. But a Philly win coupled with a Washington win and the NFC East title could come down to Week 17 when the Eagles host Washington.

The Giants aren't out of it, either, needing to win out, which means beating Baltimore on Sunday then the Cowboys the following week.

The Eagles enter the game with punter Cameron Johnston and Pro Bowl defensive tackle listed as questionable. They will be without linebacker Duke Riley and cornerback Kevon Seymour.

Working to prevent Dallas' elimination, on the defensive side of the ball, will be a handful of reserves who figure to be asked to step up to play more prominent roles.

READ MORE: 'I'm Addicted To It': Sean Lee Will Start For Cowboys Vs. Eagles

Most notable among them is Sean Lee, 34, the linebacker who will be plugged into the starting lineup in place of Leighton Vander Esch, who is out due to his high ankle. Also ruled out are safety Xavier Woods (ribs) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Woods figures to be replaced by a combination of players likely led by Darian Thompson, while young defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Justin Hamilton could get more snaps inside, as could veteran Tyrone Crawford.

"We’re obviously working different combinations,'' coach Mike McCarthy said of some players having to play slightly out of position. "It's no different than you do at any position stressed because of injury.''Cross-training positions are going to have to work on defense this week. And on offense? Gallup and Elliott seem ready to work as well.