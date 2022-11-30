Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago.

Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's only loss of the season, against Washington on Nov. 14. He was violently pulled to the turf by his face mask by Washington LB Jamin Davis just as defensive lineman John Ridgeway was driving his shoulder into the turf.

Not only was Goedert injured on the play but he fumbled. He described the injury as a small fracture to the glenoid of the shoulder.

Always pushing, Goedert says he would have liked to skip the trip to IR and tried to play sooner but also realizes that part of the process is allowing the bone to heal properly.

"I miss being out there," he said. "Just counting down the days until they can take me off IR. I told (GM) Howie (Roseman), man, you shouldn’t have put me on (IR).

"I got this special human power. I got cirrhosis, you guys know what that is? It makes me like ‘Deadpool.’ I can get stabbed and it heals right back up."

Goedert said the shoulder was never dislocated nor were his labrum or rotator cuff damaged.

The Eagles' passing offense has struggled a bit without Goedert's presence but the team has persevered with two consecutive wins, at Indianapolis and vs. Green Bay, Goedert's favorite team as a kid growing up in South Dakota.

"It's difficult," Goedert said of his absence. "I just love being out there. I love playing football. I think (Saints quarterback) Jameis Winston said it best. Until you don't play you don't realize I don't love football.

"I love playing football. So I can't wait to get out there. But you know, it's been a joy in this learning the different things that you can do from the sideline, trying to be involved as much as I can the whole time but, like I said, I can't wait to get back out there."

Goedert praised backup Jack Stoll's performance in his absence and pointed to the team's 363-yard rushing day against the Packers to highlight a different kind of effect the TE group has had in his absence.

"They've been killing it," Goedert said of the tight ends. "You know Jack has been doing an excellent job in the run game. They haven't gotten their opportunities in the pass game very much but anytime they do, it seems like they make a play.

"Any time we can run for darn near 400 yards, you know somebody's doing a good job."

