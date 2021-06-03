DeVonta Smith Signed and Delivered

The first-round pick becomes the team's first of nine players drafted this past spring to sign his rookie deal, this one spanning four years

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have begun to sign their 2021 rookie class and the organization started at the top, agreeing to a four-year deal with the No. 10 overall pick, DeVonta Smith, according to NFL Media.

The Eagles have yet to announce the contract.

The Heisman Trophy-winning receiver out of Alabama will receive a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $20.1 million with a fifth-year team option.

Under the NFL's current system, rookies are slotted into contract parameters so the days of haggling back and forth and potential holdouts are largely gone. On occasion, there have been dust-ups over offset language in the contracts with certain teams.

In the Eagles' case, they needed to wait until post-June 1 to start signing the class after the savings of previous designations on the releases of veterans Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson were recognized.

The Eagles will control Smith's rights through 2025 if they ultimately exercise the fifth-year option.

Smith is coming off a historic season with the national champion Crimson Tide, amassing 117 receptions for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 170-pound wideout is expected to step in immediately as the Eagles' top receiver, helping fortify a unit that hasn't produced even a 600-yard player in the last two seasons.

The Eagles have eight more draft picks to sign and the dominos should start to fall relatively quickly.

