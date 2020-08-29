Doubts Behind Him, Jordan Mailata Ready if Needed

PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata had some doubts.

Maybe he thought, he had bitten off more than he could chew going from the appetizers of the Australian rugby fields to the main course that is the NFL.

“I had moments, maybe not this year, but previous years, where I was like, man, is this really what I want to do? Hell, yeah,” he said following Saturday’s indoor practice necessitated by rain.

“I came back this year, this is what I want to do, this is where I want to be, anything I can do for this team, I’ll do it. I’ll do anything for this team that has given me the opportunity of a lifetime to be here where I am and give me the platform I have today. Definitely confident this year.”

Head coach Doug Pederson and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland are certainly happy to hear that, especially now, after Andre Dillard’s biceps ripped and somebody will need to play left tackle.

Jason Peters has reportedly asked for more money to move from right guard to left tackle, so that’s a bit of a fly in the ointment, so to speak.

Pederson mentioned Mailata as a candidate who could do possibly do the job.

This is Mailata’s third season now, entering the league as a seventh-round pick and a developmental project who had no previous experience playing organized football.

“I am very confident and very prepared to do whatever it takes to be on this team and perform at a high level that the coaches expect me,” said Mailata. “It’s my third year going into the league and I’m feeling very confident this year in my playbook, my skills, my ability, so I feel like I’m very well prepared to take on the task ahead if need be.”

And why does Mailata believe that, especially without the benefit of any preseason games this summer?

It has to do with playing against the Eagles defensive line every day in practice.

“I think our defense gives us a great look every day, even though we don’t have a preseason, I still believe we still get a lot of work done, especially myself, my technique, it’s great a look to go up against guys like Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham,” he said. “Those guys are tremendous athletes and great players. At the end of the day, just by having no preseason, it’s such a big help that these guys can give you a look and the up-tempo.

“That’s the biggest thing, the speed of the game is so fast, and to be able to replicate that during practice is awesome for guys who don’t have a preseason this year like myself, for everyone really.”

Then there’s the matter of finishing both of his first two seasons on injured reserve, which means a player can’t practice with the team. At least as a rookie, he spent most of the season with the team before hitting IR. Last year, Mailata landed on IR much earlier in the season.

Both times it was due to a back issue.

Mailata, though, is a believer in that everything happens for a reason, and not being able to take physical reps allowed him to sharpen the mental side of taking reps.

“I want to make a name for myself,” he said. “I’m very confident in myself in the player I know I can be. … It was unfortunate I was on the IR last year, but everything happens for a reason to get the mental reps and come back this year, come back faster, stronger, and smarter. I feel like everything has slowed down so I’m able to assess the end and do what I’m able to do as a tackle.”

