Doug Pederson Eliminates any Lingering Doubt about Alshon Jeffery

Ed Kracz

Alshon Jeffery isn’t going anywhere, except back onto the playing field wearing an Eagles uniform in 2020.

If there was still any doubt about the Eagles veteran receiver remaining a part of the Eagles, Doug Pederson put them to rest with a videoconference call on Tuesday morning.

“He’s a big part of the process going forward,” said Pederson. “He’s a great leader and he’s going to be able to help the young payers come along.”

There shouldn’t be any doubt anymore that Jeffery and his guaranteed base salary of $9.9 million this year and his $15.3M salary cap hit will be on the team this fall.

General manager Howie Roseman defended Jeffery earlier this offseason against a swell of ire from many assuming he was the leak to former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson in comments about the front office and quarterback Carson Wentz and that, at age 30, he was past his useful prime.

Pederson doubled down.

Now the goal will be for Jeffery to recover from surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury suffered late last season.

“Alshon’s done extremely well this offseason with his rehab.,” said Pederson. “…Obviously there’s no timetable for him right now, just focus on rehab and get strong. He’s a big part of our offense and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point.

“If there’s a couple of games there where he’s not ready then we’re not going to put him out there and just wait for him to get healthy.”

Jeffery, who was one of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII heroes, is also providing another service to his team, and that is leadership.

Jeffery’s locker room persona is one of a shy, soft-spoken man, but his bravado in the days leading up to SB LII when he openly talked about how the Eagles were going to beat the Patriots was infectious among teammates.

“I’ve been really impressed with everybody that’s taken part (in the virtual offseason program), and Alshon’s one of the guys, the dialogue that he’s had in the receiver room being able to converse with some of the young players we have on the roster,” said Pederson, “and just getting himself back healthy.”

