Eagles Are Bringing Back Kelly Green Again In 2024

The organization confirmed it will be wearing its 1990 throwbacks for two games for a second consecutive season.

John McMullen

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field.
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles excited their fans Friday by announcing that the that the team’s popular Kelly Green throwback uniforms will be brought back for two games during the upcoming 2024 season.

The Eagles will wear the uniforms for a Week 9 Sunday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3 and again for a Sunday Week 17 game against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29.

The Eagles brought back their Kelly Green jerseys for the first time since 1995 last season and finished 2-0 in the garb, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 and the Buffalo Bills in overtime in Week 12.

They did wear a Kelly Green throwback for the first game in the 2010 season but those were the 1960s throwback version of the uniform.

Ironically, that 2010 game was the first in an Eagles uniform for Brandon Graham, who has played more games for the franchise (195 regular-season games and 11 more in the playoffs) than any other player.

When Graham hits the field on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, it will be for his 15th and final season, which will break a tie with Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons in Eagles history.

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

