Eagles at Last Land a CB, and Get one With a Deep, Athletic Gene Pool

Zevh McPhearson arrived with Philly's first pick on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA – Two days and 122 picks later, the Eagles finally drafted a cornerback.

Zech McPhearson, a 5-11, 190-pound defender from Texas Tech, was picked in the fourth round, the 123rd overall pick the Eagles had acquired in the trade back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Miami Dolphins on March 26.

“Going through the (draft) process I met with (assistant DB coach) DK (McDonald) and (DB) coach (Dennard) Wilson through Zoom,” said McPhearson, who began his college career at Penn State. “Throughout my training, I met with them once or twice. A few weeks ago, I met with the team psychologist. I don’t want to say I knew it was coming, but I’m happy to be here, happy to be an Eagle.

“The type of player I am I would call myself a versatile player. I’m not constrained to just one position. I definitely say I’m a savvy athletic defensive back, who’s willing to tackle and make plays on the ball.”

Given the state of the Eagles at the CB position, it’s not out of the question that McPhearson could work his way into a starting role at some point in 2021.

He graduated from Penn State and grad transferred to Texas Tech. He started there two years and last year he had four interceptions.

Pro Football Focus gave him high marks the last two years.

Since 2019, they had him with the fourth-best grade (86.2) in zone coverage and tied for third vs. Power 5 wide receivers at 90.0. In 2020, PFF gave him a 85.7 grade in single coverage, which was fourth-best in the nation.

Some pre-draft predictions had him going higher than the fourth round.

“I’m just thankful to be here,” he said. “I’m definitely motivated no matter where I went. I always have a chip on my shoulder. That’s just the type of person I am. That motivation, that stuff comes from within. I don’t need any type of stimulant. I have it going inside of me.”

First-round picks Joe Horn and Patrick Surtain II may have had fathers who played in the NFL, but McPhearson’s athletic genes go much deeper. Much, much deeper.

His dad, Gerrick McPhearson, played DB at Boston College and for the New England Patriots. His mom, Kim, played running back and offensive line in the National Women’s Football League.

He has six brothers and one sister who all have played sports at a high level.

Check this out:

Gerrick Jr. played corner at Maryland and was a seventh-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Derrick played WR at Illinois and spent time in the farm system of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Emmanuel played DB at New Mexico.

Matthew spent six years in the Yankees and Diamondbacks’ farm systems before switching to football at Texas Tech.

Jeremiah played football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni played.

Joshua was Saquon Barkley’s backup at Penn State and played in the CFL in 2018.

His sister, Kim, currently plays soccer for UW-Green Bay.

“Definitely having a lot of brothers and even my parents who played at the professional level has helped me,” said Zech. “Just being the youngest sibling and learning from them has helped. I would say leaning on my bothers who have played on the big stage, too, they have a lot of information and a lot of tips and keys that have helped me along my journey.

“It was fun. Me being the youngest boy, it wasn’t so fun all the time. I was trying to hang with the big guys, and it didn’t work out too well. Growing up with all these older siblings and being in a house of athletes it can get real competitive, competitive in everything. I really enjoyed it.”

