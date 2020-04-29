Eagles Bringing Back Corey Clement

The Eagles chose not to draft a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, though they had considered adding Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins in the second round before selecting quarterback Jalen Hurts instead.

They likely knew that Corey Clement was waiting in the wings, and on Wednesday, the Eagles and the fourth year running back agreed to a one-year contract.

Still just 25, Clement hasn’t had much luck staying healthy after bursting onto the scene with a fantastic rookie season as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017.

He had shoulder surgery last year but has since been given the all-clear to return to play.

Since playing all 16 games as a rookie, he has played in a total of just 15 the past two years. He was released prior to the start of free agency but was still available heading into the draft.

Clement’s rookie season, he ran for 321 yards and four touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores.

The icing on the cake came in Super Bowl LII when Clement posted a career-high 100 yards receiving including a 22-yard touchdown. He became just the fourth rookie in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards in a Super Bowl, joining Seattle’s Chris Matthews (109 in SB XLIX), Seattle’s Terry Holt (109 in SB XXXIV), and Cincinnati’s Cris Collinsworth (107 in SB XVI).

Clement’s 2018 and 2019 seasons ended on Injured Reserve.

In 2018 he played 11 games and scored two rushing touchdowns. Last year, he played just three snaps before being shut down with an injury.

The Eagles added to running backs once the draft ended, agreeing to terms with Cincinnati’s Michael Warren and Central Florida’s Adrian Killins.

Clement and the two undrafted free agents will join fellow running backs Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Elijah Holyfield on the roster.