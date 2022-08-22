Eagles' Cutdown to 80 Should be Nondescript, Barring a Trade

With another extended week on the road scheduled for the heat and humidity of South Florida, the Eagles will be a little lighter scaling back from 85 players to 80 by 4 PM on Tuesday.

The second mini-cutdown should be non-eventful barring a potential trade (think Jalen Reagor before Andre Dillard).

The August trade season ramped up a bit Monday with Minnesota sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Las Vegas for a potential backup quarterback in Nick Mullens, who was with the Eagles last year at this time before being waived at the cutdown to 53.

Buffalo, meanwhile, sent former 2019 second-round pick Cody Ford to Arizona for a fifth-round selection.

Howie Roseman has already been active, sending his own 2019 failed second-round pick, receiver turned tight end turned receiver again in Seattle, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, for defensive back Ugo Amadi back on Aug. 15.

It was a prudent deal for the Eagles because JJAW had very little chance to make the 53-man roster this year and Amadi seems to have a decent chance as a potential core special-teamer with versatility on the back end of the defense.

As for who goes next, start with the two players who got here most recently: offensive tackle Jarrid Williams and running back DeAndre Torrey.

Williams was originally signed as an undrafted free agent and waived right before training camp before being brought back when Jordan Mailata and Dillard were both dealing with concussions.

Both Mailata and Dillard are back and healthy and Williams struggled in his 22 reps against the Browns on Sunday.

Similarly, Torrey was brought in when the Eagles were dealing with some injury issues in the backfield but with Kenny Gainwell back from a hip injury and Boston Scott out of concussion protocol, Philadelphia should have more than enough to get through the final preseason game even if the organization stays cautious with lead back Miles Sanders (hamstring).

Linebacker Christian Elliss was a candidate to be waived/injured on the first cutdown and is still dealing with a hamstring injury in an environment where the Eagles will want healthy bodies for the preseason finale against the Dolphins.

From there, the Eagles probably have too many cornerbacks with Amadi joining the fray and the low men on the totem pole seem to be undrafted rookie Josh Blackwell and Mario Goodrich.

The latter got more playing time against the Browns and the former against the Jets. Because the Eagles have more bodies to play outside than inside, the best bet is that Goodrich will be the first to go.

Wide receiver is another likely cutting point.

Olympic hurdler Devon Allen should have extended his stay a week after the home run against the Browns and Britain Covey is likely safe for now with the Eagles likely wanting to take another look at him as a returner.

That leaves 2020 fifth-round pick John Hightower, who has been nondescript as a receiver and doesn't offer much help on special teams.

Because Carson Strong barely gets any reps in practice or the preseason games, he could also go but the Eagles may want to put both Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew in mothballs against the Dolphins.

