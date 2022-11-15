PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face.

It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

The NFL is out of undefeated teams, and, somewhere, the remaining members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins are popping champagne corks. That team from 50 years ago remains the lone one to navigate an NFL season without a loss.

The Eagles trailed 23-14 after three quarters, but Jalen Hurts’ second TD pass of the game, this one to DeVonta Smith from 11 yards away, cut the deficit to 23-21 with 14:54 to play.

A Chauncey Gardner interception – his league-leading sixth – gave the Eagles the ball at their own 7 with 12:24 to play.

The Eagles gave it right back, though, on a catch from Dallas Goedert. While being tackled, the tight end was viciously face-masked by linebacker Jamin Davis. Somehow, NFL referee Alex Kemp and his officiating crew didn’t see it.

Goedert was hurt on the play after nearly having his head ripped off.

The fumble stood and Washington took over at Philly’s 34 and led to a 55-yard field goal from Joey Slye, who ended the first half with a 58-yard field goal that gave Washington a 20-14 lead at the break.

It was the first time Philly trailed at halftime all year, and the crowd let them know it, booing them off the field.

After Slye made the score 26-21, Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins for a 51-yard completion. Watkins fell to the ground untouched, got up, and began to run, but was stripped of the ball by Benjamin St. Juste.

The fumble was recovered by Washington and returned 12 yards to Washington’s 27.

The Eagles defense forced a punt after Watkins’ first fumble, but the offense went three-and-out, allowing the Commanders to basically run out the clock.

Philly had the Commanders stopped with 1:38 to go and would have forced a punt, but Brandon Graham plowed into Taylor Heinicke who was giving himself up and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The Eagles committed an uncharacteristic seven penalties for 75 yards.

Perhaps it was the long layoff. This was just their third game in 29 days.

Washington, now 5-5, was far and away the more physical team, owning both sides of the line of scrimmage.

They ran right at the Eagles, now 8-1 with a road game against the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts up next on Sunday.

It wasn’t only the first loss of the season for the Eagles, but it also snapped quarterback Jalen Hurts’ streak of winning his last 11 regular-season games in a row.

The Commanders didn’t pick up any huge gains in the run game, they hammered away, content to pick up four, five, and six yards at a clip.

They finished with 154 yards on 49 runs. Rookie RB Brian Robinson led the way with 26 runs for 86 yards and a 1-yard TD.

This was a blueprint for beating the Eagles you could see coming the past month, with four previous Eagles' opponents able to rush for more than 120 yards.

Jordan Davis’ injury has hurt this team than many may have thought. The run-stuffing, rookie nose tackle would turn first-and-10 into second-and-10 and that allowed the Eagles to dictate.

Davis can’t return until Dec. 4 when Derrick Henry and the Titans visit, but there are no guarantees Davis will be ready at that time. He was seen limping in the locker room this week with his high ankle sprain.

Even before Henry comes to town, the Eagles face a massive challenge from Colts RB Jonathan Taylor followed by Green Bay’s Aaron Jones the following week.

The Eagles’ defense also couldn’t get off the field on third down. The Commanders were in mostly third-and-manageable situations and converted 12 of their 21 third-down tries.

The time of possession was embarrassing for the Eagles, who had it for just 6:11 in the first half then began the second half with a three-and-out. The Eagles had the ball for just 19:36 in the game compared to Washington’s 40:24.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.