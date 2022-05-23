Eagles Keep Adding Cornerbacks, Sign Jimmy Moreland

The former Washington and Houston corner has one career interception - it was against Carson Wentz

James Bradberry and a host of young cornerbacks evidently aren’t enough for the Eagles, who claimed Jimmy Moreland off waivers on Monday.

Moreland, who played at James Madison, has played in 37 games, with 10 starts, since entering the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019.

He spent his first two seasons with Washington, playing in 30 games before moving over to the Houston Texans last season, playing in just seven games due to a litany of injuries.

In order to make room for Moreland, the Eagles parted ways with linebacker Joe Ostman, who left tackle Jordan Mailata called Smokin' Joe and credited for helping make him a better player.

Ostman had been with the Eagles since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2018. He played in three games during the 2020 season.

The Eagles added four linebackers during the offseason, two in the draft and two in free agency.

The Texans released Moreland, 26, three days ago. He has one career interception.

Jimmy Moreland USA Today

Of course, it came against Carson Wentz and the Eagles in the 2020 season opener. The pick turned the game around.

The Eagles led 17-0, but Wentz’s second pick of the day, this one from Moreland, gave Washington the ball near midfield and led to a touchdown that cut the lead to 17-14 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter of what would become a 27-17 Football Team win. Moreland had six tackles to go along with that interception in the win.

Last week, the Eagles added Bradberry, a veteran of 92 games who will start opposite Darius Slay.

Bradberry, 28, has at least one interception in each of his six seasons in the league including a career-high four with the Giants last season. He is expected to meet with reporters this week for the first time since his signing.

Moreland will face stern challenges for a roster spot from some of the Eagles’ youth at his position, including Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Mac McCain, and undrafted free agents Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, and Josh Blackwell.

