Skip to main content

Eagles Keep Adding Cornerbacks, Sign Jimmy Moreland

The former Washington and Houston corner has one career interception - it was against Carson Wentz
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James Bradberry and a host of young cornerbacks evidently aren’t enough for the Eagles, who claimed Jimmy Moreland off waivers on Monday.

Moreland, who played at James Madison, has played in 37 games, with 10 starts, since entering the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019.

He spent his first two seasons with Washington, playing in 30 games before moving over to the Houston Texans last season, playing in just seven games due to a litany of injuries.

In order to make room for Moreland, the Eagles parted ways with linebacker Joe Ostman, who left tackle Jordan Mailata called Smokin' Joe and credited for helping make him a better player.

Ostman had been with the Eagles since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2018. He played in three games during the 2020 season.

The Eagles added four linebackers during the offseason, two in the draft and two in free agency.

The Texans released Moreland, 26, three days ago. He has one career interception.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jimmy Moreland

Jimmy Moreland

Of course, it came against Carson Wentz and the Eagles in the 2020 season opener. The pick turned the game around.

The Eagles led 17-0, but Wentz’s second pick of the day, this one from Moreland, gave Washington the ball near midfield and led to a touchdown that cut the lead to 17-14 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter of what would become a 27-17 Football Team win. Moreland had six tackles to go along with that interception in the win.

Last week, the Eagles added Bradberry, a veteran of 92 games who will start opposite Darius Slay.

Bradberry, 28, has at least one interception in each of his six seasons in the league including a career-high four with the Giants last season. He is expected to meet with reporters this week for the first time since his signing.

Moreland will face stern challenges for a roster spot from some of the Eagles’ youth at his position, including Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Mac McCain, and undrafted free agents Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, and Josh Blackwell.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Could Nick Foles return to Eagles?
News

Eagles’ Flirtation with Nick Foles is Bonkers

By John McMullen37 minutes ago
Jalen Hurts vs. Bucs in playoffs
News

Hype Increasing Around Eagles After Peter King's Assessment

By John McMullen2 hours ago
NFL Rookie Premiere with Carson Strong
News

Reading the Eagles' Rookie Camp Tea Leaves

By John McMullenMay 22, 2022
Eagles mascot Swoop helps kick off 5th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge on May 21, 200
News

Fifth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge Raises More Than $4 Million

By Ed KraczMay 21, 2022
James Bradberry signs with Eagles
Podcast

EAGLES UNFILTERED: James Bradberry Signing and How Many Wins Will Eagles Have?

By Ed KraczMay 20, 2022
Avonte Maddox
News

Avonte Maddox Has Turned Into a Given on Eagles' Defense

By John McMullenMay 20, 2022
Eagles LG Landon Dickerson
News

Landon Dickerson Likes To Do His Talking On the Field

By John McMullenMay 19, 2022
Quez Watkins on May 18, 2022
News

Quez Watkins Aiming to Build off Strong 2021 Season, Especially in Slot

By Ed KraczMay 19, 2022