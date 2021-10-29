Eagles' Miles Sanders Heads to IR

The Eagles will be without their top RB for at least the next three games

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are placing running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve, something the third-year player himself intimated Friday morning.

By placing Sanders on IR, Philadelphia will be without its RB1 for at least the next three games.

The use or lack thereof of the talented Sanders had been a heavy criticism of Nick Sirianni's offense throughout the first six games and the Eagles made a bit of a self-correction in Las Vegas last week with more under-center looks from Jalen Hurts and traditional handoffs to Sanders.

It was very successful but Sanders injured his ankle after catching a screen pass on the second series and was ultimately carted off in pain with a towel over his head.

The worst-case scenario was avoided, however, in that Sanders is only expected to be out for the next three games, which includes matchups at home against the Los Angeles Chargers and at Denver after this Sunday's affair in Detroit.

For the next three weeks, the Eagles will rely on rookie Kenny Gainwell, veteran Boston Scott, and perhaps practice squad running back Jordan Howard, who still can be elevated twice without being put on the 53-man roster.

Through seven games, Sanders is the Eagles' second-leading rusher behind Hurts with 300 yards on 63 carries. He has split most of the reps with Gainwell, who has been leaned on more in the passing game.

After losing Sanders in-game against the Raiders, the Eagles relied mostly on Gainwell before a fumble shifted things a little more toward Scott, who finished with 7 carries for 24 yards in 23 offensive snaps after playing just four in the first six games.

With Sanders headed to IR, the Eagles will have an open roster spot and could simply elevate Howard or use it for one of the two players in the midst of their 21-day practice windows after being designated to return from IR: safety K'Von Wallace and tight end Tyree Jackson.

