Eagles Monday Cut Tracker to 53: Jaquiski Tartt, Carson Strong Among First Released

Safety Jaquiski Tartt arrived in mid-June looking like he would be a perfect fit for the Eagles' backline.

The safety never made it to the roster, though.

Tartt was among several players released on Monday, per Adam Caplan.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to reach the 53-player limit, with 16 spots available for the practice squad.

Follow here for updates:

Tartt. The veteran of seven seasons with the 49ers was behind early and never able to catch up. He missed several practiced and the preseason opener against the New York Jets due to personal reasons. He played 17 snaps on Saturday night in Miami, but did not do well in coverage.

As many as six veterans can be added to the practice squad. Perhaps Tartt returns in that role, but that is highly unlikely. He will probably end up on another team's roster, perhaps even in the NFC East with the New York Giants.

Carson Strong. The quarterback shined at the University of Nevada but struggled to find any traction this summer. He played just 15 snaps in the preseason and his reps were far and few between during practice. The Eagles opted to move on despite giving him $320,000 to sign after he went undrafted, per Jonathan Jones of CBS.

It would be a surprise if he was brought back to the practice squad, just based on how the Eagles did not give him more action.

Jason Huntley. The running back was given plenty of work during the summer based on how few RBs were in camp. It wasn't enough and he won't make the roster, per Mike Kaye of ProFootballNetwork.

He is likely ticketed for the practice squad.

Richard Rodgers. First reported by NJ.com's Chris Franklin, this move isn't really a surprise given the improvement Jack Stoll showed at tight end and the growth of Noah Togaia, so Rodgers will look for a landing spot. If one doesn't develop, he could return to the practice squad.

Cameron Tom. The center, whose release was first reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork, did an admirable job when used, but the Eagles have Jason Kelce and rookie Cam Jurgens. Also, Jack Anderson has done a nice job cross-training between center and guard, though Anderson is no lock to make the 53-man roster, either.

Tom could return to the practice squad.

Renell Wren. The defensive tackle's release was first reported by Adam Capan. Another move that's not a big surprise given the depth at the position. He could be a candidate for the practice squad.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.