Eagles Move to 6-0, Beat Cowboys 26-17

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles first-half lead was all but gone.

Only three points separated the Dallas Cowboys from tying the game early in the fourth quarter.

Then the offense roared to life and the defense followed suit.

The result was a 26-17 win in a primetime Sunday night game in the NFC East and completed a weekend for the ages in Philadelphia, with the Phillies finishing off the Atlanta Braves to advance to the National League Championship Series and the Eagles moving to 6-0.

The win also ended Dallas’ four-game winning streak and left them at 4-2 and in third place in the division behind the Giants, who improved to 5-1 with a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles intercepted Cooper Rush three times, with Chauncey-Gardner Johnson getting two of them and Darius Slay the other.

Rush hadn’t been intercepted in his fours starts this season. Nor had he lost a game as the Cowboys’ quarterback, winning all four games this year and one last year.

The Eagles now have nine interceptions this season with Slay and CGJ eading the pack with three each.

Philadelphia also leads the NFL with a plus-12 in the takeaway/giveaway category.

Gardner-Johnson’s second pick came after the Eagles offense had moved 75 yards in 13 plays, using 7:37 of clock to open up their lead to 26-17. Ten of the plays were runs. Two of the passes were huge.

First, Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for 22 yards to the 7-yard line.

Second was a 7-yard TD toss to DeVonta Smith.

Dallas had cut the Eagles 20-3 halftime lead to 20-17 with two touchdowns in the second half, a 14-yard TD run from Ezekiel Elliott and a 7-yard TD catch by rookie tight end Jake Ferguson with 14:39 to play in the final quarter.

On the Cowboys’ next possession, Gardner-Johnson made his second pick.

The safety, acquired on Aug. 31 in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, had left the game with a hand injury early in the second half. He was announced as questionable to return.

But return he did.

His interception on a deep try to CeeDee Lamb was a sight to behold, with him having to dive to make the grab. Bad hand and all, he scooped it off the turf and returned it 15 yards.

The throw was errant due to Brandon Graham, who was in Rush’s face and delivered a wallop as the QB released it.

The Eagles offense did nothing with the third turnover of the game, though, and punted back to the Cowboys, who picked up a few first downs before a 59-yard field goal with 1:08 went wide right.

Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to hitting Smith, he found A.J. Brown for a 15-yard score in the second quarter that gave the Eagles 14-0 lead.

The TD was set up after Gardner-Johnson’s first pick of the night.

The second quarter continuous to be the money quarter for the Eagles. They put up 20 and now have outscored opponents, 112-27, in the quarter.

The Eagles ran for 136 yards on 39 runs.

Miles Sanders ran for 71 on 18 carries. Hurts had 27 yards on nine runs.

Brown had five receptions for 67 yards and one TD.

Smith had five catches for 44 yards and one TD.

