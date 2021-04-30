Eagles Move Up to Draft Devonta Smith

The Eagles selected the Heisman Trophy winner with the 10th overall selection

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles jumped up two spots in the draft to select Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

To get the dynamic Smith the Eagles leapfrogged their NFL East rival, the New York Giants by trading with another division foe. Philadelphia sent the No. 12 overall selection and No. 84 overall to Dallas to move ahead of the Giants.

Smith is the fourth Heisman Trophy winner drafted by the Eagles and first since 1965 when they took Notre Dame QB John Huarte with the 76th overall selection.

Known as the "Slim Reaper," Smith was college football's best playmaker in 2020, hauling in 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in what might have been the best season by a receiver in college football history for the national champion Crimson Tide. His 46 career touchdowns are an SEC record and rank No. 5 all-time in FBS history.

About the only question surrounding Smith is his size at 6-foot and a scant 166-pounds.

Despite that Smith was a durable three-year starter at Alabama, leading the Tide in receiving each of the last two years despite sharing targets with other first-round picks like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Jaylen Waddle, who was selected sixth overall by Miami earlier on Thursday night.

The Eagles had a desperate need at the WR position after two consecutive years in which their top option of the position failed to reach even 600 yards.

Smith figures to start at the X position or split end with 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor handling the Z duties. Greg Ward reminds the top option in the slot for now.

Smith will reunite with quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Hurts started his college career with the Crimson Tide before finishing in Oklahoma as the runner-up for the Heisman in 2019. The two connected 12 times for 207 yards and two TDs in two seasons together in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier this offseason Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly told his personnel department to build around Hurts at QB and Smith is the first move in that direction.

The Cowboys ended up selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th pick while the Giants traded down to No. 20 with the Bears after Smith was taken ultimately taking Florida WR Kadarius Toney.

