EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles, NFL Would Take Substantial Financial Hit with No Fans

John McMullen

Barring significant setbacks in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic it’s looking more and more likely that there will be a 2020 NFL season.

The question then becomes what will that season look like?

According to New York governor Andrew Cuomo Monday he has been encouraging pro sports teams in the state to "plan reopenings without fans," hardly a secret as sports entities around the globe have already started taking things in that direction.

If that remains the case come September, however, the NFL will be returning under a different economic landscape, one which would cost the Eagles over $200 million in revenue, according to Forbes.

The iconic business magazine estimated the NFL would lose $5.5 billion of stadium revenue, which includes ticket revenue, concessions, corporate sponsors, parking, and team store revenues, nearly 38 percent of the league’s total pie based on figures for the 2018 season.

However, the gross numbers were expected to increase absent any COVID-19 impact with the Raiders moving into their new digs in Las Vegas and both the Rams and Chargers sharing the opulent SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The hit on individual teams varies with both Dallas and New England standing to lose over half of their projected revenues. For the Cowboys, it would be a stunning $621M of $950M in total revenue.

Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles would stand to lose $204M of $482M in total revenue per the 2018 numbers.

The impact will also harm the players who agreed to a new CBA which essentially splits 47 percent of revenue off to them, meaning the first substantial ding to the salary cap in history unless a miracle is around the next corner.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining the NFC East: Defensive Lines

One personnel source said "It could be special" in Washington along the defensive front

John McMullen

Trouble Season for NFL Players

So far so good for the Eagles, but four players were arrested on Saturday and the hope is it isn't the tip of the iceberg with teams' facilities remaining closed due to the pandemic

Ed Kracz

Duce Staley's Upward Stall Highlights NFL's Rooney Rule Problem

The Eagles' assistant head coach/running backs coach hasn't had much opportunity for advancement despite being on the coaching staff for 10 years

John McMullen

Jason Kelce Offers Unique Perspective for Incoming Rookies

The Eagles All-Pro center drew some comparisons between his rookie season of 2011 and what is taking place now with a rookie class impacted by COVID-19

John McMullen

Jason Kelce: An Appreciation

The Eagles center is beloved in the Philly area for many reasons, but how much longer he will play is a year-to-year deal

Ed Kracz

Eagles Preseason Schedule is Set

Philly will play four straight Thursday night games beginning Aug. 13

John McMullen

Jason Kelce Confident in Potential Green Light

Eagles center is deferring to the league when it comes to the potential restart of football

John McMullen

Jason Kelce Talks Left Side of Eagles O-Line

Philly's man in the middle is fine with either Andre Dillard or Jason Peters at LT and called Isaac Seumalo one of the premier guards in the NFL

Ed Kracz

Eagles Release Uniform Numbers for Draft Picks

Here is a deper dive into former Eagles who wore the number before the newcomers

Ed Kracz

Nostalgia Can't Get in Howie Roseman's Way

The Eagles GM should just say no to the return of Jason Peters and LeSean McCoy

John McMullen