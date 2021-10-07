EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Darius Slays It

The Eagles CB took to Twitter to some negative reaction to his play last week, to try to educate fans and media on some aspects of the game, and much more here

Cornerback Darius Slay, who always corrects anyone whenever they call him Darius, preferring to simply be called by his last name, has had a rough go of it on social media this week after Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill racked up 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

There was a time early in his career when he would look at Twitter. Search his name, even to see what was being said. Now 30-years old, he doesn’t bother with that.

“I used to do that when I was young just to see that but no, just a lot of stuff I get tagged in or something but I'm be letting people know what it really is, he said on Wednesday. “Some people don't know football. Some of y'all don't know football. Y'all just be lookin’ so I gotta put some kind of facts out. I don't let anyone (smear) my name."

Asked what he wished fans and media knew about football, he said: “"Y'all don't the difference between zone coverage, man coverage. If he lines up on your side, this and that and the third and all that crazy kind of stuff.

"Somebody getting double-teamed. Y'all think he getting beat. All that crazy kind of stuff. Y'all don't know what you're talking about but you know you'll learn one day."

Slay will likely be matched up more often than not on Carolina WR D.J. Moore, who is from Philadelphia and attended Imhotep Charter before leaving for the University of Maryland then becoming a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2018.

The 6-foot Moore has 30 catches for 398 yards and three TDs in four games this year and has topped 1,100 yards receiving in the previous two seasons.

LITTLE OF EVERYTHING

Jalen Reagor had three touches in three different ways against Kanas City – a run for 12 yards, a catch for nine, and a kickoff return for 44.

Would he like to have more of an impact?

Sure, but the thing with Reagor is he isn’t one of those “throw me the damn ball” types.

“I just look at it like any play could be the play,” he said on Wednesday. “You just have to be ready and not get too caught up in how many touches you’re getting stuff like that. Just really staying positive.”

Added Sirianni, “We want to sprinkle creative ways to get him the football because we know he's a creative playmaker.”

Jalen Reagor USA Today

TOUCHDOWN MAKER

Three players have two touchdowns to lead the team. They are Goedert, rookie RB Kenny Gainwell, and WR Greg Ward.

Ward has scored two despite playing a total of just 75 snaps in the first four games, just over 18 snaps per game on average. He may be the forgotten WR in the public eye, with DeVonta Smith, Reagor, and Watkins getting all the acclaim, but he’s not forgotten by the coaches.

“He's just got good feel, good savvy,” said Sirianni. “That's really where I like Greg is just his feel for things and finding zones, finding holes. And then he's got quickness to be able to separate when it is man to man. And he's sure-handed.”

INJURY AND ROSTER UPDATE

Offensive linemen Lane Johnson (personal matter) and Jason Kelce (foot/rest) didn't practice on Wednesday.

Perhaps the best news on the team's injury report was that left tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) was a limited participant. Also limited were cornerback Avonte Maddox (neck) and Quez Watkins (knee).

Also, the Eagles restored T Le’Raven Clark to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I've seen Miles just be the same guy every single day. Put in the work every single day to get better. Does he want the football? Of course, he does. And that's any good player, any player in general. And that's the same way it's going to be in the receiver room or the tight end room or the running back room. They all want the ball.

“That's a good problem to have that you got guys that want the football. And that's our job to get it to them. But there is only one football. And when you kind of are going up and down the field like we did last week, the guys that got the football last week, it was just a product of what was happening. And so, I think the guys see that.” – Sirianni on RB Miles Sanders.

