EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Tyree Jackson One to Watch vs. Cowboys?

Relatively new to tight end, Jackson could be in line for more snaps and maybe his first NFL catch Saturday night, plus identifying an emergency QB, DeVonta Smith, and more

PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman traded Zach Ertz in the middle of October then said this would be a good opportunity to see if Tyree Jackson could take the promise he showed during training camp, before fracturing a bone in his back, and carry it onto the field in an actual game.

It was easy to envision targets and catches for the 6-7, 250-pound former college quarterback turned tight end.

It was also just a dream because what the deal really did was open an EZ pass lane for Dallas Goedert to zip through.

Goedert has been everything the Eagles had hoped when they dealt the popular Ertz and was given a wealthy contract extension along the way.

Jackson, meanwhile, well, he bides his time in mostly 13-personnel formations, with Goedert and Jack Stoll on the field with him. There simply aren’t targets to go around, though he's been able to acclimate to the game on special teams and by playing in 132 offensive snaps.

He still awaits his first NFL reception after coming off Injured Reserve after missing the first eight games.

“I feel like I’m adjusting well,” said Jackson on Wednesday. “We have a great room…(tight ends coach Jason Michael) is constantly giving me drills to do whether it’s before or after practice. It’s just things that I’m getting better at. Taking it day by day and trying to get better.”

Saturday could be the night the wraps come off, though it’s difficult to tell.

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime matchup (8:15 p.m. on ESPN), but it’s a game without too much meaning since both have made the playoffs. Nick Sirianni, who is scheduled to talk on Thursday morning, said on Monday that conversations were ongoing as to who would play and how long the starters would play.

Also on Monday, Goedert and Stoll were among 12 players placed on the COVID list, further complicating availability for Saturday night.

That leaves Jackson and practice squad TEs Richard Rodger and Noah Togiai taking TE reps this week.

“We’re approaching this week like we would any other week,” said Jackson. “Just like most of the other games I’ve played in, try to improve each day. Whatever Saturday looks like, just be ready for that. I’m just going about it as a normal week, trying to get better in practice.”

EMERGENCY BACKUP QB

Having played QB at the University of Buffalo and giving the position a try early in his career at the pro level before moving to tight end, one might think Jackson would be the emergency QB.

Greg Ward, who played QB at Houston before transitioning to WR, said not so fast on Wednesday.

“Of course, it would be me, said Ward, smiling. “Sometimes we (talk about it), but not all the time. Sometimes we just have funny questions and just mess with each other about that, just tease each other about who’s the best quarterback and who can do what better.

"I think he’s pretty good. I don’t think he’s better than me, but I think he’s pretty good.”

Tyree Jackson talked on Wednesday about getting more comfortable at tight end. Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

PUT ME IN COACH

Count DeVonta Smith among the growing number of Eagles who want to play Saturday night against Dallas in the finale of the NFL’s first 17-game regular season.

“I feel like I need to be out there,” said the rookie WR who needs 38 yards to break DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for yards receiving set in 16 games back in 2008. “I feel like the whole team needs to be out there. It’s a momentum thing. We’ve kind of got everything going in the right direction so just keep that momentum building.

“It’s just another week to fine-tune the smaller things just to keep everything going in the right direction. It means a lot just to go out there and keep things going the way it is, the way it’s been going the past few weeks.”

INJURY UPDATE

Not practicing on Wednesday were G Landon Dickerson (thumb), T Lane Johnson (resting player, knee), and RB Miles Sanders (hand). Sanders certainly won’t play on Saturday.

Limited were: LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) and QB Jalen Hurts (ankle).

QUOTE OF DAY

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know what the streak was. But obviously, we were firing on all cylinders there and we had something going, but I wasn’t really aware of any sort of streak going. As far as the operation goes, I take responsibility for that. I gotta make the kick no matter what

"Hardly pay attention to the streaks or any of that. Just trying to get off a smooth operation and make all of our kicks.” – Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, whose streak of 17 straight field goals ended two games ago against the New York Giants when he missed from 41 yards after what looked to be a low snap from Rick Lovato that holder Arryn Siposs could not quite get settled in time.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.