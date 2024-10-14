Eagles' Offense Is Defaulting To What The QB Likes
PHILADELPHIA - Many Eagles’ fans are convinced they’ve found a way to differentiate a “Nick Sirianni offense” from a “Kellen Moore offense.”
It’s all about the motion and the fact that the Eagles have recently scaled back on pre-snap movement has the alarmists who dislike Sirianni’s version of things at DEFCON 1.
The Philadelphia offense used the fewest amount of pre-snap motion plays this season in a 20-16 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Sirianni was asked about what’s going on with the negative trend in motion at his day-after-game press conference Monday.
“We had a lot of tempo yesterday, plays on the ball. That limits you sometimes,” the coach explained. “That doesn't mean you can't motion when you have a tempo play, but we had a lot of those yesterday. So that's going to affect the number a little bit.”
Moore’s history of using motion with Dallas and the LA Chargers led many to believe nothing would change in Philadelphia.
That said part of Sirianni’s move to a more static environment was tied to Jalen Hurts’ comfort and Moore’s declining motion numbers may be tied to getting a better understanding of what Hurts likes.
In a similar vein, Hurts had only one completion over the middle of the field against the Browns as he reverts back to his comfort zone of throwing outside the numbers.
This is not Moore vs. Sirianni, it’s Moore defaulting to what his new QB likes.
