Eagles Position Examination: Linebackers (Does the Thought Process Change?)

A change in coaching staffs could mean more value will be placed on the LB position, though that hasn't always been the case in previous coaching changes

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles front office has been droning on

about new voices and new ideas for a few years now and the perceived innovation often tied to youth has reached the defensive side of the football in Philadelphia, especially at the linebacker position.

Gone are quarter-century tested defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and social-security eligible linebacker coach Ken Flajole, replaced by 37-year-old first-time DC Jonathan Gannon and 27-year-old Nick Rallis, the youngest active position coach in the entire NFL and the same age of the Eagles' top returning LB Alex Singleton.

You know the drill - the Eagles haven't taken a real linebacker in the first round of the draft since Jerry Robinson at No. 21 in 1979, ironically a significant hit as a two-time All-Pro. The argumentative will often point to Marcus Smith at No. 26 in 2014 but Smith was taken as an edge player in Chip Kelly's preferred 3-4 front at the time.

The position as a whole has been devalued in the NFL but Tampa Bay's Devin White, the fifth pick in the 2019 draft, proved a difference-maker is a difference-maker in the Buccaneers' run toward a Super Bowl LV championship. In other words, if you can get a star at any position, it's probably a good idea.

"Right now, it's me," White confidently said on the NFL Network this week when asked who the best LB is. "I'm No. 1. ...teams don't even run toss sweeps against us now."

The following is a closer look at the Eagles' linebackers, part of a series that began with each offensive position that has now moved to the defensive side of the ball.

Philadelphia is a long way away from the opposition game-planning to take away its LBs but Singleton was more than a pleasant surprise when forced into the lineup due to injuries to both Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards. The former CFL star never let go of the three-down spot when he earned it for the final half of the season.

Despite starting only 11 games and being the full-time option for eight of them, Singleton led the Eagles defense in tackles with 119 and had a nose for the football with two sacks, a pick-six at San Francisco, and two fumble recoveries.

Singleton figures to start his clean slate with the new staff as a starter in the base defense (which is the nickel these days) next to Edwards, who will enter his third season as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin.

Edwards is the Eagles' best downhill, run-stuffing LB but generally struggles in coverage.

There will be competition, however, with two 2020 draft picks, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley, in the mix. Both Taylor, a surprising third-round pick given his rawness, and Bradley, a sixth-rounder out of Temple, have the type of athleticism teams are looking for in the modern game. Both are still very much works in progress.

It will be interesting to see how Rallis, who played the position at the University of Minnesota and was around some really good LBs with the Vikings like Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks as an assistant position coach, handles the group because he's so close in age to everyone.

Maybe that's a tool to reach the younger players but the inexperience could also turn into a detriment.

The developmental types on hand are late-season pickups Joe Bachie, who was signed off the New Orleans practice squad, and Rashad Smith, a 2020 undrafted free agent who spent time on the practice squads in Chicago and Dallas before arriving to the Eagles.

DEPTH CHART

Will: Alex Singleton - ERFA

MLB1: T.J. Edwards

LB3: Davion Taylor

LB4: Shaun Bradley

LB5: Joe Bachie

LB6: Rashad Smith

FREE AGENTS

The Eagles have two unrestricted free agents at the position in Gerry and Duke Riley, the latter of which is more likely to return. Riley was solid for the most part as the third linebacker last season but is probably best suited as depth and a core special-teamer for new STC Michael Clay. If the Eagles can get Riley back on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal there is no reason to not want to move forward in that direction.

Gerry probably needs a fresh start. He was valued by the old coaching staff for his football IQ and intellect but disliked by a fanbase that often scapegoated him due to his limitations as a player.

As for someone coming back the natural inclination is Eric Wilson because Gannon was in Minnesota when Wilson arrived as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati to the Vikings.

Wilson developed into a playmaker on a bad defense last season which was devastated by opt-outs and injuries with three sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Buyer beware here, though. Wilson, an athletic modern LB who really struggles in run support, is like the 20-point scorer on a bad NBA team - someone has got to do it. The Eagles will likely be saved by their salary-cap issues because Wilson might be too rich for them right now.

DRAFT

Penn State's Micah Parsons is the one borderline top-10 level talent due to his impressive 245-pound size, coupled with his exceptional speed. Taking him at No. 6 would be a stretch for the Eagles, however, due to their history at the position, coupled with some concerns about Parsons' natural instincts and feel which are behind someone like White.

If you could marry Parsons' scary physical traits with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's key and diagnosing skills you probably have a player worthy of that selection.

Owusu-Koramoah, a Notre Dame star, is likely earmarked for the 15 or 20 range while Mizzou's Nick Bolton is also a potential first-round pick.

If you're looking for someone at 37 keep an eye on North Carolina's Chazz Surratt, a former high-school quarterback who has a very intriguing upside and natural feel in coverage.

TRADE

There is always a chance for a lower-level trade with a player the Eagles have liked from afar but nothing significant brewing at this position.

