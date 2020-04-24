Eagles Select WR Jalen Reagor in NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles wanted a playmaker and they got one in TCU receiver Jalen Reagor.

One of the perceived top four receivers was still on the board at No. 21 overall in LSU's Justin Jefferson but Philadelphia went in a different direction in Reagor, a player with track speed, strong hands and sharp route-running skills.

At 5-foot-11 and just under 200 pounds, Reagor is the type of space player Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl hinted at when discussing the position as his pre-draft availability.

The organization was also enamored of his 4.47 stopwatch speed and play speed as a vertical threat and ability to play above the rim despite being a tad undersized due to a 40-inch vertical leap.

"We knew there were a lot of talented receivers in this [class] and there’s a lot of different flavors," general manager Howie Roseman said. "This is the one we felt could really help our football team in multiple ways."

Reagor's father, Monte, played nine seasons at defensive tackle in the NFL, including a stint with the Eagles in 2007, and that pedigree is something NFL scouts also liked.

The numbers weren't necessarily there for Reagor last season when he caught 43 passes for 611 yards due to poor quarterback play with a redshirt freshman handling things for the Horned Frogs, but his traits projected well to the next level.

In 2018 Reagor snared 72 catches for 1,056 yards and the consistency from each campaign was shown in his on-target catch percentage. Per Sports Info Solutions that number dropped from 87 percent in 2018 to 83 percent last season, a consistency certainly noticed by Philadelphia.

Reagor played primarily on the right side with TCU but he also flipped to the slot on the opposite side on occasion in what was a spread up-tempo offense.

"I'm not an outside receiver or inside receiver," Reagor told reporters on his introductory video conference call. "I'm a receiver. I can line up anywhere. ... Even though I'm 5-foot-11, I play like I'm 6-4 on the outside."

The board fell nicely for the Eagles and rumor after rumor turned out to be just that as Roseman played the patience game.

The expected run on offensive tackles, quarterbacks, and elite defenders pushed a deep receiver class down the board. It did get scary for Eagles fans when Dallas selected Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall selection.

Henry Ruggs III and his 4.27 speed was the first to go at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders, almost an ode to legendary owner Al Davis, who valued speed outside the numbers and the vertical passing game above all else. Ruggs' teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, was next at the position, three picks later to the Denver Broncos.

“We’re very aggressive in working the phones and having conversations with teams and trying to figure out where we can move and when we can move,” Roseman said. “It’s gotta work for both sides, obviously."

The Eagles then decided Reagor fit their needs better the more high-profile Jefferson, who was a big-play machine with the national champion Tigers last season.

"We were also very comfortable sitting here and taking a player that has a great skill set for what we’re looking for," said Roseman.

Jefferson ended up going No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings.

"All I have to say...tape doesn't lie," Reagor said. "I'm ready to play fast and make plays for the Eagles."